Get Peace of Mind with a Reliable Plumber in Lake Worth FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- 911 Home Experts, a well known property repair service company providing commercial and residential services in Lake Worth FL, now offers the most reliable servicemen for Lake Worth FL residents. All their technicians are highly experienced and come to the job fully equipped. So when you’re looking for a plumber in Lake Worth Fl, only trust the experts.



While elaborating further a representative stated, “Being among the best source for reliable service contractors in Lake Worth, our experienced technicians and repair contractors are competent to handle most property issues, be it water damage, electrical, roofing troubles and more. With years of experience in handling home repair issues, our network of selected, licensed and insured local technicians is backed by the premier warranty in the industry, ensuring a quality service that you can rely on.”



Because of extreme humidity and moisture levels, Lake Worth, FL is always at risk for the presence of molds. Residents and businesses there regularly face the occurrence of molds which are ugly and create numerous health hazards; making mold removal in Lake Worth a priority. When looking for mold treatment, nobody can beat 911 Home Experts.



911 Home Experts are repair and maintenance “leaders” and can handle any repair service conveniently. Be it HVAC repair in Lake Worth FL or any other maintenance job, they are the best.



About 911 Home Experts

911 Home Experts is a “one stop” home services company, offering services and repairs for all major home systems. Their partners have a combined 70+ years of home service/repair industry experience and bring with them a long history of excellence and achievement. The company's business culture insists on the customers' satisfaction and demands the highest service standards from all members of the team. They are fully committed to making the home service/repair process a better experience for the homeowner than it ever has been.



For more information, please visit http://www.911homeserviceexperts.com/about-us/



Contact:-

911 Home Experts

110 SE 6th Street, 15th Floor

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Tel: 855-900-0911

EMAIL: info@911HomeExperts.com