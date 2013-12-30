Get Powerful iPhone Data Recovery Software with 75% off at macZOT.com

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Leawo Software, a professional solution provider for multimedia conversion, data recoveries and transfers of iOS devices, unveiled the cooperation with macZOT.com for its newly released software – Leawo iOS Data Recovery for Mac today. Anyone can get this powerful iPad/iPod touch/iPhone data recovery software with 75% off at macZOT.com on Dec.30th and Dec. 31st.



The cooperation with macZOT.com will last 2 days, so customers are only able to get Leawo iOS Data Recovery for Mac with limited 48 hours. Customers only need to log in or register in macZot.com and then can get the software with a really reasonable price.



Leawo iOS Data Recovery for Mac is used for recovering lost files from iTunes backups and iOS devices on MacBook. The software also helps users to backup iPhone, iPad and iPod touch files to computer with no efforts. The software can help users to extract up to 12 kinds of files from iTunes backups, and recover 6 kinds of deleted files from iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. The software is helpful for all iPhone, iPad and iPod touch users with MacBook, and it offers great help for users when they come across the data loss of their iDevices. The key features of Leawo iOS Data Recovery for Mac are shown as follows:

1. Recover 12 kinds of deleted files from iTunes backups separately.

2. Recover 6 kinds of deleted files from iPhone, iPad and iPod touch directly. Support the recovery under DFU mode for iPhone 4 and iPod touch 4.

3. Fully support the latest iOS 7, the latest version of iTunes, and the latest Mac OS X 10.9.

4. Work with all kinds of iOS devices, including iPhone 3GS or later, all generations of iPad, iPod touch 4 and iPod touch 5.

5. Recover and export files to Mac-compatible files so that users are able to manage the files with ease.



What’s more, Leawo iOS Data Recovery for Mac is easy to handle as it has very friendly UI. For more information of this software, please visit http://www.leawo.org/ios-data-recovery/.



The former cooperation between Leawo Software and macZOT.com has won praises from all the customers, so this exclusive promotion for Leawo iOS Data Recovery for Mac is believed to bring real benefits to customers. The promotion has a 48-hour limit, so anyone in need of data recoveries for their iPhone, iPad and iPod touch please refer to the official web page of macZOT.com: http://maczot.com/.



Links

Exclusive Promotion Page: http://maczot.com/

Product Page: http://www.leawo.org/ios-data-recovery/

Company Page: http://www.leawo.org



About Leawo Software Co., Ltd.

Leawo Software Co., Ltd., established in 2007, is a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider. The products of multimedia solution mainly solve videos, DVD/Blu-ray and PowerPoint problems; the iTunes utilities mainly provide Apple devices transfer and recovering solutions. Leawo products support multiple languages and latest OS of Windows, Mac and Apple devices.