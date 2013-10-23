Get Powerful iPhone Transfer Software with 20% Discount in Limited Time

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Leawo Software, a professional solution provider for multimedia conversion and playing, data transfer and recovery of iOS devices, and PowerPoint conversions, is giving an exclusive 20% discount for the powerful iPhone transfer software, Leawo iTransfer for 5 days only.



Leawo Software gave out the discount for Leawo iTransfer today, and this is a time-limit discount, it will last another 5 days and close on the 23:59 of 28th (based on the Central American Time). Anyone interested can use the coupon code: OFF20TRANSFER to get the software. The developers in Leawo Software are experienced in the file transfers of iPhone, iPad and iPod, so Leawo iTransfer stands out in its functions when compared with other iPhone transfer software.



Leawo iTransfer is multifunctional and easy-to-use iPhone transfer software. It is used for file transfers among iOS devices, iTunes and PCs. The files that Leawo iTransfer can transfer include apps, music, movies, TV shows, ringtones, photos, ebooks, and Camera Roll files and so on. The UI of this software is designed in simple style and the buttons of the software are few, so it is easy for users to handle this software. Leawo iTransfer can be regarded as the best iTunes alternative. It doesn’t erase files from the iOS devices, and it allows users to transfer files that are not got from iTunes, so it does more than iTunes can do.



Customers can finish purchasing Leawo iTransfer with 20% off in following steps:

1. Go to the product page of Leawo iTransfer: http://www.leawo.org/itransfer/.

2. Click the “Buy it” icon on the top of the web page or at the bottom of the web page.

3. The web page links to the purchase page of Leawo iTransfer. Choose a license and click “Buy it”.

4. The page goes to the secure purchase platform: Avangate.com. Copy and paste the coupon code into the “Coupon Discount” blank. Coupon Code: OFF20TRANSFER.

5. Fill in the necessary information, and then you can get the software.



In order to reward the supporters of Leawo Software, the company gave out the 20% discount for 5days. The price of Leawo iTransfer is fairly modest, so the company seldom makes discount for this software except on holidays. If you want to transfer files among iOS devices or backup iPhone, iPad and iPod files to computer, don’t be hesitated to get this powerful and multifunctional iPhone transfer software.



Links:

Company Page: http://www.leawo.org

Product Page: http://www.leawo.or/itransfer/

Download: http://download.leawo.biz/download.php?b4a528955b84f584974e92d025a75d1f

Purchase: http://www.leawo.org/itransfer/purchase.html



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software Co., Ltd., established in 2007, is a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider. The products of multimedia solution mainly solve videos, DVD/Blu-ray and PowerPoint problems; the iTunes utilities mainly provide Apple devices transfer and recovering solutions. Leawo products support multiple languages and latest OS of Windows, Mac and Apple devices.