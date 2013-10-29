Get Professional and Experienced Packing and Moving Services - Patel Packers and Movers

Mumbai, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Transporting Goods and materials from one place to other have always been a matter concern. Thats why shifting home or offices has been avoided by many in high frequency. People tend to fear the problems that come with shifting of delicate goods and other equipments as they may get damaged or broken in the process leading to heavy loss. Now, reputed paker and movers in mumbai, Patel Packers and Movers is bringing their own and innovative ways to securely trasport and move goods for you around the world.



The, packers and movers mumbai believes in shifting your goods safely and securely to any destination you want. That may be in Maharashtra or India or around the world anywhere. They have strong Global Distribution Network to provide you high quality transport services. In an era of cutthroat business competition they still believe in service and quality of service and above all relation with customers. The company provides all types of moving services with storing services as well.



Patel Packers and Movers trust on the capabilities of their team members whom they train in-house. It serves like a fully fledged movers and packers in mumbai and most of the time it employs reliable people to handle your packaging and transporting requirements. One of the team members of the organization says, "We know whom we are employing, since we train them and monitor their work to improve their skills as an efficient packaging and delivery person. Thus, we can completely rely on them when we assign them our client's moving works.



They provide wide choices for the customer to choose from different types of vehicles and even they can call for any old employed whom they have worked with in previous transport requirements as they rely on movers and packers mumbai Patel movers and packers brand and their employees with the brand.



About Patel Packers and Movers

Patel Packers and Movers have been offering packing and moving Services since 2001. They have worked with more than 600 clients around the world and have offered them a great range of packing & moving services with storing services.



For Media Inquiries:

Address: 20, bhaveshwar buildg 2,

M.G. Road, Opp SBI Bank,

Rajawadi, Ghatkopar-E,

Mumbai, MH 400077,

Phone: 09969563962,

Email Id: www.packersandmoversmumbai.info