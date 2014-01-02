Get Professional Help for Low Testosterone - Now Available in North San Diego County

Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Testosterone is one of the driving forces in a man’s body. It greatly contributes to the muscle strength and stamina of the body. It is also the hormone that motivates a man sexually, emotionally, physically etc. The levels of testosterone are said to be highest in a man when he is 18-20 years of age. After which, there is a natural reduction in the production of this hormone. But when this reduction is rapid and unnatural, it becomes a matter of concern.



Low testosterone can lead to the following problems:



-Loss of interest in sexual activities

-Continuous fatigue

-Weight loss

-Osteoporosis

-Depression

-Lack of focus and concentration

-Cholesterol problems



Executive Medical has a range of treatments for people who suffer from low testosterone. They are located in North San Diego County and serve the cities of Escondido, San Marcos, Rancho Santa Fe, Poway, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Penasquitos, San Marcos, Fallbrook, and Vista. They offer physician-run testosterone replacement therapy to counteract the effects of low testosterone. Here are symptoms that are often the result of low testosterone (aka Low “T”):



-Loss of body hair

-Hot flashes, sweats

-Increased body fat

-Unexplainable lack of energy



If one is experiencing one or more of the above symptoms repeatedly, it is important to consult a doctor as it can signal the arrival of andropause (aka “Male Menopause”) in the body. Executive Medical provides top notch services in this field. They are based in North San Diego County, and are available on weekdays between 09:00am and 05:00pm for consultations and treatments.



About Executive Medical

Executive Medical is a clinic that services indiviiduals with low levels of testosterone in their body. They offer testosterone replacement services that can help a man in leading a better quality of life. The team is a group of experienced and educated professionals who understand the adverse effects the lack of testosterone can cause to the physical and mental health of a person. They spend extra time on their patients to help them cope with the condition.



Media Contact:

Name: Jenny Seaboldt

e-mail id: executivemedicalinfo@gmail.com

Ph. No.: 760-290-3552

Website: http://execmed.org