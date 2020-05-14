Get Pura-Tex Dust Filter Bags and Tubing from Sefar Pty Ltd

Huntingwood, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- Sefar Pty Ltd are adept manufacturers and suppliers that process industries rely on for filtration and separation equipment. Their products are utilized by various industries, including food and beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical, chemical, and milling, architectural, mining and refining, and aerospace, among many others. The company has a profound understanding of applications and their operations and will help industries achieve excellent outcomes in their processes. Sefar Pty Ltd produces a wide variety of dust collector bags, pleated filter elements, Dust filter pockets, dust socks and sleeves, and accessories. Their revolutionary manufacturing facilities have cutting edge equipment that deliver application-specific products of high quality and fast turnaround times.



Speaking about their filter technology, the company spokesperson commented, "Our Company has been the leader in technical fabrics for almost 190 years. We are customer-centric and will deliver precision fabrics, filter components, and ready to use products for separation/filtration, innovative fabrics for screen printing and creative architectural fabrics for acoustic and design as well as lighting effects. Our filter components include pleated elements, tubes, ribbons, and shapes for industrial and medical filter applications."



Sefar Pty Ltd is one of the trusted dust collector bags suppliers in Australia. The bags are made from a variety of felts in various weights and surface treatments to ensure high-quality products for each unique application. Dust collector bags from Sefar are locally manufactured. The company has ultra-modern manufacturing facilities with cutting edge equipment, and skilled engineering teams that deliver premium quality, application-specific solutions for every industry. They also manufacture standard type dust filter bags for use in regular application requirements.



Speaking about industrial dust collector bags, the company spokesperson continued, "We are trusted industrial dust collector bags manufacturers you can rely on for quality backed products, prompt delivery, and customer satisfaction. Our industrial dust collector bags can separate very fine dust particles from any surface. They are very compact and will not allow any penetration of dust into the substrate. They also have excellent cleaning properties, minimal emission levels, and long service life that ensures high productivity. They can be used in industries that attract very fine dust such as chemical and pharmaceutical, cement, and metal processing industries, among many others."



Sefar Pty Ltd manufactures high-grade dust filter bags and tubing to suit a variety of dust collectors. Their dust filter bags are made locally from their advanced facilities. They can be utilized by industries including architecture, food, and beverage, medical, aerospace, mining and refining, automotive, and more. Sefar Pty Lt has extensive experience in the industry and understands its customers' needs. They can help their clients achieve excellent results in their processes and applications by tailoring products to the technical specifications of applications.



About Sefar Pty Ltd

Sefar Pty is a renowned manufacturer of screening and filtration equipment, including Pura-Tex dust filter bags and tubing. The company ensures quality manufacturing processes and products that deliver high-end results for process industries.