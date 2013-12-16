Get Radiant and Spotless Skin with Perfectly Fresh Facial Serum

Rosamond, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- USA, 16th December 2013: A new anti-aging cream has been launched at the online store Amazon.com by the brand Charmante Rosie. The product named Perfectly Fresh addresses nine major skin problems successfully with the help of unique and valuable botanical ingredients. The developers guarantee that after applying this serum, users will gain rehydrated skin that can easily fight off free radicals.



Perfectly Fresh is made available to customers through the online store Amazon.com. Potential consumers will be able to receive 20% off on this product with the promo code CL36BQ6L. This introductory promotion is a limited period offer and all shoppers are suggested to make the most out of it immediately. The new Vitamin C serum with apple stem cells has been scientifically proven to improve firmness, elasticity, texture and overall skin tone.



One of the users of the Perfectly Fresh anti-aging cream says, “I have enjoyed this product, it makes my skin glow, and I have noticed a reduction in fine lines within two weeks of usage. My mom has been using this as well as she has more wrinkles than I do, and her skin looks better than ever I love this product and highly recommend it.”



Users are guaranteed to experience better looking youthful skin within a few days itself. The antioxidant elements included in this product naturally protect the skin against all damages. All properties of Vitamin C are also incorporated into this serum to revitalize and rejuvenate dehydrated and dull skin. Perfectly Fresh is said to suit all skin types and ages.



The website says, “There is no other beauty product that is so light to the touch, easy to apply and most importantly embraces the rare Swiss apple stem cells that has an ability to delay aging process.”



Bringing beauty and glow back while one grow old is not easy. Charmante Rosie, the popular brand, promises to help all users in achieving the desired healthy looking skin with the help of this new facial serum. The formula with apple stem cells is fresh and original, and therefore it provides positive results within a few days. New users can go through the reviews and ratings given by existing customers via Amazon.com about this improved Vitamin C serum.



To get more information about Perfectly Fresh, visit http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00GBQSS56



For more details about the application of this product, see http://youtu.be/-83yiSPzdDU



About Perfectly Fresh

Perfectly Fresh is a new facial serum from the brand Charmante Rosie. The company Growth Enrichment Center sells this product through the online store Amazon.com. Perfectly Fresh has been developed to bring back the glow of skin with the help of botanical ingredients.



Media Contact

Growth Enrichment Center

Contact: Jim Williams, VP Marketing

Address: 25470 George St

P.O Box 2207, Rosamond, CA 93560

Tel: (818) 516-5417

Email: info@groth-enrichment.com

URL: http://www.perfectly-fresh.com