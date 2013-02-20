Get Ready for Another 50 Shades for Valentine's Day

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Fitness guru founder of the Arnold (Schwarzenegger) Sports Festival’s Rock Star Bikini contest (http://www.rockstarbikini.com/) has announced she is releasing her first book today.



Shonda Lewis, who appeared on Bravo’s “Millionaire Matchmaker” on Tuesday, February 5th and co-author Tony Reynolds have released their new book project, “Get Fit For Your 50 Shades of Adventure,“ on Indigo (http://igg.me/at/50shades) in time for Valentine’s Day.



“What a great gift for the guys to give their sweetheart, she can be in the new book,” Reynolds said.



There is a Valentines gift reward level on their IndieGogo project page. It allows the person claiming the reward to have their name in the book.



“Get Fit For Your 50 Shades of Adventure,” is a guide for women to have the 50 Shades of Grey experience in the privacy of their home.



“It’s teaches them how to achieve the fitness required to perform the scenes in the book,” Reynolds said. “Shonda calibrated the exercises to the themes in the book.



