Get Ready for Cricket Wireless Newest Store in Modesto

Modesto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Cricket Communication, Inc., also known as Cricket Wireless , is reputed for being a leader in providing quality wireless communication services to countless subscribers all over the United States. Cricket Wireless introduced the “no contract” approach wherein their subscribers enjoy having suitable and affordable plans without being locked into a limiting contract.



And as the telecommunications giant sets its milestones in the market, Cricket Communication Inc. proudly announces the grand opening of one of its newest Cricket Retail Store this coming March 1st 2013 in Modesto, CA. Through the years, the company thrives in the loyal patronage of their subscribers, because of their signature Cricket difference. Cricket understands your need for spending and your freedom to choose the telecommunication service that suitably fits your fast-paced lifestyle. Unlike other leading wireless giants where you have to get locked up in a binding contract and comes with enormous cancelation fees if you breach it, Modesto Cricket offers something much better than that. Because the company values its esteemed customers, they want you to stay with them, sans force and obligation of course. As a client, you are given the opportunity to choose what kind of mobile phone plan suits your lifestyle and budget best. And with Cricket, you will surely find a suitable plan that will not just bring you convenience, satisfaction and more savings, but Cricket will help you stay connected all the time.



Take a closer look at the many choices that Cricket offers for your choice of mobile phone plan services. You’ll find it easier to see that Cricket sets it standards apart, and at best compared to its competitors.



So if you’re ready to take the next big step, bear in mind that Cricket offers no contract, and no hidden charges to the plan that you choose. It may be appealing to the eyes and ears, so why not think of change for the better? If you’re bonded to another service provider, you might want to note down the many disadvantages and inconveniences that your current plan has in store for you. If you’re thinking of switching to Cricket’s premier services, that might just be among the best decisions you can ever make in your lifetime. You can definitely keep your old mobile number so you can transfer to Cricket immediately. And of course, there are no added charges for the big switch. If you are locked up in a contract with another network for the time being, Cricket may not be able to bail you out of it; but you can still check out the network’s Plan Comparison Chart. That way you can assess how you can still save more by opting for Cricket, even if you have to pay for cancellation fees or penalties charged by your current provider.



To date, Cricket Wireless is one of the leading wireless plan service providers in the United States. Not only does the company distribute cutting edge and leading mobile phones, but it also has the widest nationwide coverage plus some of the most up-to-date gadget features like downloadable games, wallpapers, wireless interactivity, and more. Modesto Cricket will be giving away freebies for its grand opening this month, including free t-shirts. Watch out for their roving Smart Car that’s wonderfully wrapped with useful Cricket info. Be a part of the grand launch of Modesto Cricket this coming March 1st 2013, and don’t forget to like their Facebook page as well - https://www.facebook.com/modesto.cricket



Contact:

Cricket Communication, Inc.

Modesto, CA, 95355 USA

Phone: 209-524-6600

http://modestocricket.com/