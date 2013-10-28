Get Ready for OCBC Cycling, Malaysia Coming This January

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Cyclists from all across the country are invited to participate in OCBC Cycling, Malaysia which is slated to take place in January 2014. The organizer and owner of the event Spectrum Worldwide and the title sponsor OCBC Bank guarantee a thrilling and exciting cycling experience to people.



The event is expected to start on January 17 and end on January 19, 2014 at Dataran Merdeka. Cyclists at all levels can participate in this event as it is held on fully closed public roads. Interested parties can collect more information regarding the OCBC Cycling, Malaysia event from the website ocbc.cyclemalaysia.com.my.



One of the participants of OCBC Cycling, Malaysia 2013 says, “It’s an unforgettable experience to ride in closed road condition in KL area, it is also fun rather than competitive ride; yet reaching the finishing line before others gave that much satisfaction too and the opportunity to meet up with other avid cyclists made it all worthwhile.”



OCBC Cycling, Malaysia 2014 presents many exciting and new ride categories consisting of The Ultimate Foldies Challenge, The Kid’s Rides, The Foldies Community Ride, The Tricycle Ride, The Challenge and The Community Ride. In addition, this huge event will be also hosting The Sports & Lifestyle Expo offering a wide range of amazing products and services.



Numerous fun filled and entertaining activities are organized in the carnival at Dataran Merdeka for youngsters throughout the weekend. Registrations and payments are accepted online via ocbc.cyclemalaysia.com.my. Individuals can make payments through any of the methods like PayPal, Visa, MasterCard and Debit Card.



The website says, “Besides the experience of cycling on closed public roads, participants in The Challenge (48km) will receive a limited edition cycling jersey and individual finishing timing.”



Complete information related to event schedule, categories, prices, participant entitlements, bike facilities, maps, elite criterion, prize, bike regulations, rules and other services are made available to participants through the website ocbc.cyclemalaysia.com.my. The public roads set for the event will be completely closed to traffic during the time of the ride. Experience the thrill of cycling within the heart and soul of Kuala Lumpur freely. The website has also listed the names of bikes which are allowed in the events.



To get more information about OCBC Cycling Malaysia, visit http://www.ocbc.cyclemalaysia.com.my



About OCBC Cycling Malaysia

OCBC Cycling, Malaysia will be held at Dataran Merdeka on 17, 18 and 19 January, 2014. The organizer and owner of this event is Spectrum Worldwide. The title sponsor is OCBC Bank. People are ensured great fun and enjoyment at the event and the carnival conducted at this venue.



Media Contact

Spectrum Worldwide Events (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

Address: Wisma UOA II

No 21, Jalan pinang, Office Suite #30-3A

50450 Kuala Lumpur

Tel: +603 7724 0707

Email: info@cyclemalaysia.com.my

URL: http://www.ocbc.cyclemalaysia.com.my