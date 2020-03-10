Get Ready for St. Patrick's Day with a Fizzics Beer

New Hope, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2020 -- Fizzics, the creator and distributor of the Fizzics DraftPour, a revolutionary portable beer dispenser that uses patented technology to transform any bottle or can of beer into a perfectly-textured, nitro-style libation fit for any celebration, including St. Patrick's Day.



St. Patrick's Day has long been associated with beer and alcohol. Still, for the majority of the Common Era, it has been first and foremost a Catholic feast day and a celebration of Irish culture, traditions, and pride.



St. Patrick was a 5th-century missionary who came to Ireland from Britain to convert the pagan Irish peoples to Christianity. He is also known as the expeller of snakes from Ireland, although that legend is more of a metaphor for the saint's expelling of evil paganism (the snake) from the island. Initially, March 17 was a Catholic feast day commemorating St. Patrick's death, the celebration of which included mass, a modest feast, and no alcohol.



More than a century after the first observance of St. Patrick's Day in North America occurred in 1600, the holiday took hold in Boston and then spread to New York, Philadelphia, and the rest of the country. The pubs in Dublin may have been closed on this feast day; however, during the Potato Famine of 1835, Irish Catholics joined the predominantly protestant Irish population across the pond, bringing their Lenten restrictions with them. Of course, since St. Patrick's Day was a feast day, those restrictions on food and drink were loosened, making beer and whiskey consumption commonplace on this day.



Today, Americans of all backgrounds celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a tasty beer. Beer drinkers who would like to upgrade their bottles and cans of beer on this holiday can enjoy 20% off select Fizzics DraftPour models and with free shipping when they enter promotional code "LUCKY20" at checkout. Learn more at https://www.fizzics.com/



