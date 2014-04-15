Get Relief from Severe Pain Effortlessly at Thriving Chiropractic

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Born of and dedicated to an interdisciplinary approach to good health, Thriving Chiropractic is a completely self-contained holistic health care center, fully staffed by experienced physicians, chiropractors, acupuncturists and physical therapists. Together they create an individual treatment plan that is designed to allow patients to progress at their own.



“We at Thriving Chiropractic take time to carefully examine and evaluate all patients on an individualized level to optimize their health and well-being. Patients of all ages and background come to us seeking relief from injuries, chronic pain and stress,” reported the manager from Thriving Chiropractic.



He added, “When you place your care in our hands, you can rest assured that you will be receiving the highest level of care available. Our team of professional massage therapist and chiropractor in Sunnyvale are trained in the most modern techniques available as well as having the most state of the art equipment at their fingertips to use for your care.”



According to the team of Thriving Chiropractic, optimal health is achieved by addressing and maximizing three main components: physical (structural), chemical (nutrition), and emotional (stress). They uses a wide array of treatment strategies, including state-of-the-art diagnostic testing, the Graston technique in which special instruments break down scar tissue, activator, ultrasound, infrared, electro muscle-stimulation, functional typing, traction, and much more. During initial consultation, patients have to cope with examination, x-ray studies and treatment programs which constitute three phases namely: relief care, corrective care and wellness care.



While talking about their service range, the manager also added, “If our medical staff is unable to properly meet your medical needs, you will then be referred to another physician in our network. Helping you achieve the best level of health possible is our primary goal and we will go the extra mile to ensure that you receive the best care possible.”



Overall, Thriving Chiropractic is the ideal health center to cure headache, stress, chronic disorders, back ache, neck ache and so forth.



About Thriving Chiropractic

Thriving Chiropractic is the leading holistic health center serving Sunnyvale and Mountain View. They have successfully helped 1000’s of patients suffering from various types of pain from accident related injuries to severe headaches, back pain and neck pain. To know more, visit http://thrivingchiropractic.com/