Get Rid of Herpes Review by TheHealthDiaries - Sarah Wilcox's Herpes Best Natural Treatment Available Online

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Herpes is caused by the herpes simplex virus either type 1 or type 2. Type 1 can be spread through kissing, drinking after someone with the virus, or sexual activity. Herpes type 2 can only be spread by sexual contact.



Usually herpes is transmitted from the herpes sore, but people have contracted herpes even when no sore was visible. The virus destroys skin tissue and the immune system attacks the virus by causing inflammation. This combination of factors causes a blister to form. The blisters are painful and can spread to other parts of the body if the fluid they contained is touched and accidentally transferred to other areas of the skin including the eyes.



When a person becomes stressed or ill with another virus, the herpes virus has a greater chance of becoming active and causing sores.



Traditional Treatments:

Traditional herpes treatment emphasizes the importance of preventing the spread of the virus and suppressing the virus from becoming active.



Antiviral drugs like Valtrex and Abreva can lessen outbreaks and make outbreaks less severe, but they are expensive and often not 100% effective.



Usually herpes is worse the first couple of years after infection and lessens in severity over time. However, those with herpes know how embarrassing and painful even the most infrequent outbreaks are. People with compromised immune systems have outbreaks more often.



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Natural Herpes Treatment:

Most traditional doctors will tell patients that there isn’t a natural cure for herpes and that patients will have to live with the disease for the rest of their lives.



However, this isn’t necessarily true. Sarah Wilcox claims to have found a natural herpes treatment in which she used to get rid of her own type 2 herpes and believes can get rid of herpes in anyone who uses it. Her natural herpes treatment is called simply, Get Rid of HERPES.



The complete Get Rid of Herpes natural herpes treatment system is available for a onetime payment of $37.00 and can be instantly downloaded after payment.



This natural herpes treatment method is recommended for anyone suffering with herpes. Those with herpes should always practice safe sex and inform sexual partners of their STI status, but this system can end outbreaks and make life more enjoyable for both person and his partner.



If anyone is tired of expensive creams, antiviral medications, and the embarrassment; they have nothing to risk by trying the natural herpes treatment that Get Rid of Herpes offers.



About Get Rid of Herpes

Get rid of Herpes is a program written by a former Herpes patient that contains remedies and natural things to get rid of Herpes.



CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE