Get Rid of Herpes Review - Revolutionary Guide for Herpes Cure

Herpes is one of the most widespread sexually transmitted diseases in the US. Almost 20 to 30 percent of the US adult population has contracted genital herpes or HSV-2 virus, while HSV-1 virus or oral herpes is contracted in less than a quarter of all the cases registered. Most of the people who contract the virus are unaware of it and do not realize it until an outbreak. An ‘outbreak’ refers to the body of the infected person displaying symptoms of the virus.



Oral herpes victims often get cold sores which are red, painful sores around the mouth accompanied with flu like symptoms such as fever, runny nose and watery eyes. Usually the recurrence of oral herpes is unlikely in most cases. However the victims of genital herpes have severe outbreaks involving red patchy skin of pus filled boils, which are painful to touch and may spread to other areas if contacted with other parts of the skin. The boils erupt from time to time. Anti viral medicines do not work in each person’s case. Almost 15 percent of the genital herpes infected population does not respond to anti viral medication.



Author Sarah Wilcox spent more than 2 years fighting the cursed HSV-2 virus which she contracted from an ex-partner. Having no fault of her own, she was devastated when doctors informed her of no cure except for taking anti viral medication which only prevented or delayed outbreaks. Sarah spent her time researching cures and medications from alternative medicine. She found tons of tips, remedies concocted at home which really helped alleviate the symptoms with small changes in health and lifestyle. Sarah’s book Get Rid of Herpes is a recommended read and is available for a nominal price online through her website. The book is available for shipping and delivery all over the world.



