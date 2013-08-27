Get Rid of Inflammation Now, Speedy Publishing's New Health, Fitness & Dieting Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- From Nicholas Stiles comes a great book published under the imprint Speedy Publishing Books.



The goal of this guide book is to help you understand how inflammation works, as well as the ways in which it affects you and your health. You'll get basic background information on inflammation and its causes, as well as help finding the right diagnosis for you. You'll also learn about both conventional and alternative treatments for chronic inflammation, including dietary and lifestyle interventions that can be used alone or along with other therapies. You'll see how others have managed to reduce their inflammation risk and learn to keep track of your progress for a better life and improved overall health. If you believe that inflammation is threatening your health, it's time to do something about it. Understanding the forces behind inflammatory diseases is one key way to change your life and your diet for the better. No one should have to suffer with worsening arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, or other painful and disabling conditions when there are viable treatments options available. Read on to find out everything you need to know about eating and living right to reduce inflammation.



About Nicholas Stiles

Nicholas Stiles is known to be a bit of a health nut as he spends a lot of time doing research and writing books on natural ways to get or remain healthy. His latest research process has him focusing on the numerous benefits of keeping one?s inflammation levels under control. Having long recognized the fact that inflammation is probably the number one root cause of many chronic illnesses and disorders, he has decided to do research and write this book to increase people?s awareness and help them focus on the benefits of reducing inflammation in the body, as doing this will really go a long way to improve the overall health and quality of life of an individual. You can check out Nicholas?s other books on health subjects by clicking the links below. You can also visit his blog at http://www.your-nutrition-guide.com.



Pick up a copy of Get Rid Of Inflammation Now at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



Get Rid Of Inflammation Now at Amazon.Com http://www.amazon.com/Get-Rid-Inflammation-Now-ebook/dp/B00DIM9XRI



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Get Rid Of Inflammation Now * by Nicholas Stiles

Publication Date: June 12, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628840230

Print ISBN: 9781628840223

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