Get Rid of the Gum Disease Haunting You by Undergoing the New Gum Surgery

Downey, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Dr. McAllister of Laser Gum Dentist.com says that he is ready to teach the new gum surgery known as LANAP to other dentists and peridontists and that this new surgery will help patients to have comfort and good relief from their gum diseases. According to him, this gum surgery is approved by FDA and it can reverse gum diseases effectively.



Laser Gum Dentist.com explains that for conducting this new gum surgery called LANAP or Laser-assisted New Attachment Procedure, local anesthesia has to be administered despite the fact that the procedure is not very painful. They continue that for removing the bacteria and pathologic proteins at the root of the teeth, a short-duration laser pulse is passed around the afflicted teeth of the patient. They add that there may be a need to pass the laser two to three times for removing the infection completely.



Dr. John McAllister of Laser Gum Dentist.com adds that in this gum surgery, there is no need of using the surgical glue, bone graft material, stitches, collagen plugs or sutures. He adds that those patients who undergo this surgery should carefully follow certain specific diet guidelines. He further adds that they should meticulously follow a few special oral hygiene instructions also.



According to Laser Gum Dentist.com, the technique used in this gum surgery is new and the type of laser used in the procedure is also new and called PerioLase Laser. They add that this PerioLase Laser is passed around the infected pockets of the patient's teeth so that they can get rid of the gum disease that has been haunting them.



Dr. John McAllister of Laser Gum Dentist. com draws attention to the fact that Family & Cosmetic Dentistry Inc. owned by him is the first office in the entire region to provide this treatment. He asserts that this gum surgery does not cost more than the traditional surgical procedures conducted for treating the afflicted gums.



About Dr. John McAllister of Laser Gum Dentist.com and his new gum surgery

For more information, kindly contact:

http://www.lasergumdentist.com/

John McAllister DDS Inc.

10917 Paramount Blvd

Downey, CA 90241

Phone: (562) 869-0928

Email: john@johndds.com