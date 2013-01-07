Get Rosacea Under Control in 2013

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Rosacea is a skin condition commonly suffered on the face and neck but it can affect other parts of the body too, it is less common in men than women but when men do get the condition they tend to suffer worse symptoms.



Worried you might be a sufferer? Doctors are not sure what causes rosacea, it generally tends to affect people with fair complexions, symptoms are facial redness around the nose, chin, forehead and cheeks. In the early stages sufferers tend to suffer frequent bouts of facial blushing/flushing.



The condition can be a source of anxiety/stress and cause sufferers to become socially withdrawn, the anxiety that sufferers feel can become a vicious circle since stress will cause more flushing and every flushing event will cause more damage to the skin.



There is currently no cure but it is wise to seek medical advice if you believe you are a sufferer because the condition will get worse if not treated, one more advanced form of this condition is ocular rosacea, research has shown that up to 50% of rosacea suffers develop eye problems. Ocular rosacea can cause your eyes to become sensitive to light with blurred vision and other problems with your vision.



Pulse light clinic have been treating rosacea since 2002 and they have a very good track record, the clinic is based in Fenchurch street, London. They say “We have pioneered IPL techniques including multiple passes of Intense Pulsed light (IPL) to reach errant vessels under the skin.” They also help clients with diet plans to keep their rosacea under control.