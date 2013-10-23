Get "Round the Clock" Emergency Repair Service in Pompano Beach with 911 Home Experts

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- When you need emergency repair service in Pompano Beach, look no further than 911 Home Experts. This renowned residential and commercial property service company ensures its customers “round the clock” repair service.



While elaborating further a representative added, “Do you know who to call when a home repair emergency occurs? Each year in America, three out of five homes suffers a major system or appliance breakdown. When this happens to you, will you be prepared, or will you scramble through directories and online searches to find the first service contractor who agrees to take your service call? Be prepared with 911 Home Experts.”



In fact, if it’s Pompano Beach air conditioning repair; 911 Home Experts is just a phone call away; let 911 Home Experts handle all your residential or commercial repair problems professionally, quickly and affordably. Their services are outstanding and never compromise on quality.



They provide certified and insured local technicians to handle the repair work; this company ensures total customer satisfaction and comfort along with a 24 hour emergency service. Whether you hire a plumber in Pompano Beach FL or AC or heating expert, they’re all professionals at their jobs.



“With a combined service experience of more than 70 years, our local team of local contractors is second to none. You can rely on them to identify and fix the problem right the first time, and you can count on it because your satisfaction is... Guaranteed!” a spokesperson added.



About 911 Home Experts

911 Home Experts is a “one stop” home services company, offering services and repairs for all major home systems. Their partners have a combined 70+ years of home service/repair industry experience and bring with them a long history of excellence and achievement. The company's business culture insists on the customers' satisfaction and demands the highest service standards from all members of the team. They are fully committed to making the home service/repair process a better experience for the homeowner than it’s ever has been.



For more information, please visit http://www.911homeserviceexperts.com/about-us/



Contact:-

911 Home Experts

110 SE 6th Street, 15th Floor

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Tel: 855-900-0911

EMAIL: info@911HomeExperts.com