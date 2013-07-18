Get Rug Repair and Restoration from Expert Craftsmen at Affordable Prices with Zakian

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Now repair and restore all your fine oriental rugs from the experts at Zakian and restore your fine oriental rug to its original beauty. All their fine arts work of repair and restoration at Zakian are available at affordable prices which couldn't be given by anyone in the market.



One representative at Zakian stated, “The time and effort that we guys at Zakian put are simply commendable. Each oriental carpet or area rug that comes into our plant for cleaning gets a thorough inspection for damaged areas. Our expert craftsmen can restore your fine oriental rug to its original beauty. We can repair all types of rug damage by reweaving the damaged section of your carpet with wool yarn of a matching color.”



The talented bunch of craftsmen at Zakian are all capable of performing a variety of repair and restoration services on your fine rug including repairing of moth damage, fixing of burn holes, hand fringing, reweaving, recoloring of worn areas, repairing of curled sides and Selevedging, etc. amongst others.



At Zakian they even take care of the smallest of stain on rug and deal it with utmost care and with professionalism. Their oriental rug cleaning in Elkins Park is done using quality threads to mend the hole and torn out parts.



About Zakian

Zakian has been in the business of Oriental rug cleaning and area Rug Cleaning in PA since 1923. Whether it's cleaning an Oriental rug that is a family heirloom or an area rug in contemporary family room, one can be assured that Zakian Rug is the rug cleaning company that can be thoroughly trusted for their service. They also perform any rug repair and can give new life to it. Zakian Rug Cleaning in NJ assures not only cleaning of Oriental or area rug, but also perform any rug repair one may need to make the Oriental or area rug look like new again.



To know more visit - http://www.zakianrugs.com/

Or contact alternatively at:

Zakian

4930 Parkside Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19131