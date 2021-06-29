Get Specialized Data Collection Services from GrowthLyne

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2021 -- GrowthLyne offers a wide array of specialized comprehensive services, including data collection, survey design, data processing, panel services, and many more. They aim to help their clients respond flexibly to changes, deliver new innovative items, create corporate value, and many more. The company constantly develops new customized solutions to exceed its clients' expectations. They have a team of well-trained professionals who have a zeal to become the best in the field. Be it a start-up or well-established business in the industry, the company integrates data insights and analytics into clients' decision-making and creates a sustainable competitive advantage.



Speaking about the benefits of outsourcing data analytics, the company spokesperson said, "Data is typically an economic asset. When one develops a data-focused strategy, they can rightly model the data and use it effectively to increase sales, improve operations, and produce revenue streams. Managing data and using it appropriately is usually a complex task. That's why clients are advised to outsource data analytics to data analytics companies. The companies have the experience, skill, and personnel needed to enable one to leverage his or her data to choose the right content, develop products, or plan marketing campaigns. With them, individuals can save time and associated costs for setting up an in-house data analyst team."



GrowthLyne offers exceptional data collection services in India. They use various data collection techniques such as qualitative research method, secondary data collection, and many more. The qualitative research method typically involves collecting and analyzing data in the form of descriptive text, audio, or video to understand the various opinions, concepts, or experiences. It is used to generate new ideas or delve deep into a problem. On the other hand, the secondary data collection method involves gathering second-hand data that already exists before starting the market research process. The data exists in the form of online portals, published books, journals, and many more.



Speaking about the company's values, the company spokesperson said, "We have decades of experience in providing our clients with integrated data analytics and insights to help them stay relevant. We are dedicated to providing quality solutions to our clients. Some of our values include focus, responsibility and commitment, the culture of honesty, integrity, and respect, and many more."



Data analytics usually enable businesses to deep dive into their data to make correct and timely decisions that optimize processes and manage risk. Those looking for data analytics companies in Bangalore can consider contacting GrowthLyne. Since its inception, the company has served numerous clients, including telecom, banks, and other financial firms, and many more. They are committed to delivering integrated analytics solutions for their clients. The company has a team of highly experienced professionals who have developed various analytic models over several software tools such as SAS, EViews, SPSS, and many more.



