Nagler Foot Center offers top-notch medical solutions for various foot problems. They are aware of the fact that many individuals usually suffer from foot pain and ankle problems during their lives. That is why this clinic is dedicated to relieving pain and improving the appearance of one's feet. This clinic has highly qualified food doctors who provide the highest level of expertise and care. They have spent years in medical practice. Thus, clients can rest assured of getting quality treatments from this clinic.



Speaking about the types of insurance this clinic accepts, the company spokesperson said, "Our clinic may be able to accept one's insurance as partial or full payment on various surgical procedures for ankle pain and other foot problems. This is done to help people reduce or eliminate out-of-pocket expenses. Some of the insurance we accept includes AARP, Medicare, Medicare Railroad, PCP, and many more."



The Achilles tendon is normally one of the thickest and strongest tendons in the human body. It typically connects the gastrocnemius, soleus, and plantaris with the calcaneus. This type of tendon can become injured because of plantar flexion and dorsiflexion in one's ankle. Some of the symptoms of Achilles tendon rupture include walk with a flat foot, being unable to stand on tiptoe, one can feel the gap above the heel while walking, and many more. At Nagler Foot Center, they treat Achilles tendon issues. This clinic is committed to offering affordable Achilles tendon repair in Houston City.



Speaking about Achilles tendon rupture treatment, the company spokesperson said, "Achilles tendon rupture can be treated through open and percutaneous surgery. Open surgery is whereby a single large incision is performed during surgery. On the other hand, percutaneous surgery involves several tiny incisions that are made in place of one large incision to mend the tendons. For more information about the various types of Achilles tendon rupture treatment, clients can consider contacting us."



Ankle surgery is performed to correct a deformity present at birth, from a sports injury, and many more. Diseases such as diabetes, arthritis, and neuromuscular disorders can also cause foot and ankle deformities. Those wanting an affordable ankle surgery cost in Houston can consider contacting Nagler Foot Center. This clinic has a great deal of knowledge when it comes to ankle treatment. You can be sure to get the best solution for foot deformity problems and many more. This clinic has a team of well-trained foot doctors that specialize in foot surgery and ankle pain. These professionals are dedicated to providing a great service to their clients. That is why they have thousands of satisfied patients.



Nagler Foot Center is a top clinic specializing in treating various ankle, foot, and lower leg disorders. Founded by Dr. Nagler, a renowned podiatrist who has held many positions on various hospital committees. This clinic has specialists who are committed to making their patients' visits pleasant. To consult a foot doctor in Houston, clients can visit this clinic.



Nagler Foot Center Houston

1200 Binz Street, Suite 1275

Houston, Texas 77004

Telephone: 713-893-5620

Email: foothouston@yahoo.com

Website: https://www.foothouston.com/