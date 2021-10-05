Get Spooky with Elmwood Park Zoo During Their Boo at the Zoo Event

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2021 -- Autumn is in full bloom, and so are all the fun fall festivities. Elmwood Park Zoo is hosting one of the most exciting and fun Halloween-inspired events of the season for little ones. Their staff and animals invite kids and families to enjoy an afternoon at the zoo full of candy, costumes, and laughter. This Boo at the Zoo event promises to be like nothing before!



On select dates throughout October, families of all ages can explore the zoo in their best costumes while stopping at treat and activity stations throughout the park. Kids will be able to fill their trick-or-treat bags with candy and show off their favorite princess, superhero, animal, or creative costume in the costume parade. Families will not want to miss the opportunity to have their pictures taken in costume with their favorite animals!



Boo at the Zoo will take place on weekends from October 9 to October 31, 2021. The event starts at 12 PM and goes to 3 PM each Saturday and Sunday during this timeframe. To participate in this event, guests need to purchase general admission tickets for the weekend that they want. Yearly members and organizational members do not need to purchase Boo at the Zoo tickets.



For more information about the Boo at the Zoo event and a complete list of dates, guests can view the event schedule on Elmwood Park Zoo's website. They can then purchase general admission tickets to the park online to attend this event.



Show off your best costume to the animals during Boo at the Zoo. For more information about this event or one of the other unique events designed to educate and entertain kids of all ages, visit https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/ today.



About Elmwood Park Zoo

Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premier destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.



For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit http://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/.