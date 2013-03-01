Get Started in Affiliate Marketing Guide Is Now Available at Ace Site Creator

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Ace Site Creator, a company that provides people with the information they need to build their own affiliate marketing websites, is now offering a free guide that will help them get started in affiliate marketing. The in-depth guide covers all of the basic steps that people need in order to get into online marketing for the first time, or hone their existing knowledge and skills.



In addition to a great deal of educational affiliate marketing info, the helpful guide, which is extremely easy to navigate, also features videos.



The timing for the new guide is perfect; in recent years, online marketing has exploded in popularity. Over time, there will be even more chances to get in on this exciting opportunity. From selling products for a major affiliate program to building and monetizing websites with pay-per-click advertisements, many people want to learn how to make an often lucrative income online.



The first step people should do, the newly posted guide advised, is to make a list of their greatest interests and think of ways they can share them with others as well as which products those interests are related to. From there, the guide said, people should narrow their interests down to more specific niches. The “how to find a niche” section of the guide teaches readers everything they need to know about this interesting process, including long-tail keywords and which keyword tools can help find them.



In addition, because it is crucial to have high quality content on a website, people must learn everything they possibly can about their chosen niche. Instead of having a vague knowledge of what the niche is about, those who are interested in affiliate marketing should strive to become experts about their topics. The guide advises on ways to do this to include following hero sites and signing up for email alerts based on keywords related to the niche.



The new guide also explains search engine optimization (SEO) strategies that can help a website rank high in search engine rankings. When done correctly, optimal SEO techniques can help bring in the free, high quality traffic to the website that every affiliate marketer is looking for. Although search engines are constantly changing, the guide assures readers that focusing on quality content and learning other basic strategies will always be important.



Once the new website has been established, the guide advises affiliate marketers to then try out different online marketing campaigns, including email, social media and viral marketing. The guide includes explanations of each of these approaches, as well as advice on which online marketing strategies are likely to be most effective.



Anybody who is interested in learning more about Ace Site Creator is welcome to visit the user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read more about affiliate marketing and access the newly-posted guide about how to get started.



About Ace Site Creator

In business since 2007, Ace Site Creator specializes in providing information on all aspects of affiliate marketing. This includes affiliate programs, SEO to get sites to the top of the search engines, and information on how to build the best websites for affiliate marketing and other purposes. For more information, please visit http://acesitecreator.com