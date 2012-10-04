Get Started with a Phlebotomy Career

East Hartford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- The economy is tough, and finding a job is getting harder and harder. An increasing number of colleges are offering phlebotomy programs. Unlike liberal arts colleges, Adult and Tech colleges focus on a practical application and hands-on learning. Because these kind of postsecondary learning institutions put their focus on doing the work, a person can get a phlebotomy degree much faster than at a university.



Phlebotomists are needed in hospitals, clinics, doctor’s office and medical labs around the nation. "Phlebotomist tech’s are in very high demand, so your chances of getting a job and becoming a Phlebotomy technician are excellent if you get the proper training,” said Peter K.



Becoming a phlebotomist requires some schooling, hands on training, and provides you with a steady career in healthcare. In the classroom, you have around 40 hours of lecture hall like learning. After you learn about what you have to do as a phlebotomist, you have hands on training showing you how to perform what you have learned. People will always need their blood drawn, and phlebotomists will always be needed in the healthcare field.



In order to get a phlebotomy certification , a person must first get a degree. A future phlebotomist has to take the same courses in a Tech college or a liberal arts college. Some courses include:



- Occupational Safety and Health Regulations.

- Microcollection, Specimen Collection, Blood Sampling.

- Other classes related to medicine and medical work.



Once the degree is obtained, the person must then get certified. The American Society of Clinical Pathologists, The American Association of Medical Personnel and The American Medical Technologists are the three organizations which certify phlebotomists. Of course, a phlebotomist must be comfortable with the idea of drawing blood.



