Get Tested for COVID-19 at Two New South Florida Locations

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- The Miami drive-thru test site can be found at Charles Hadley Park and is open to patients at least eighteen years old. The address of the park is 1350 NW 50th Street but appointments are a requirement in order to be tested. In addition, patients should not be having any coronavirus-related symptoms. The number needed to call for an appointment is 305-960-5050.



The Miami Beach COVID-19 testing site is located at the Miami Beach Convention Center and allows walk-ins or drive-thrus without having to make an appointment. It is available starting at 9 a.m. every day and closes at 5 p.m. Those below the age of eighteen can be screened for the virus provided they are supported by a parent or guardian. All patients must carry a photo identification.



For those needed housing because of COVID-19, please visit the COVID-19 Housing Specialist page at https://soflavacations.com/covid-19-housing-specialist/.



