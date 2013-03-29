Get the Benefit of Provillus for Hair Growth

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- RW Marketing announce a review of popular hair loss treatment Provillus. “RW Marketing created this video review to help fully inform customers of the pros and cons of the product, how it works, and what results are realistically achievable” says M Brownlee, a freelance writer living in the UK.



"Many men and women suffer from hair loss, especially later in life, and are looking for an affordable solution to regrow their hair.” The product is 100% natural and has no known side effects. The ingredients include staples such as Biotin, Magnesium, and Zinc which are beneficial minerals for general health. But there is also a propriety blend which includes Nettle, Pumpkin seed, Eleuthero root, and Muira Puama which has been widely used by the indigenous people of South America. It's this blend that is mainly responsible for the effectiveness of the product.



The company who developed the treatment say "Provillus for Men is fortified with all-natural ingredients chosen for their ability to support healthy hair regrowth. Male Pattern Baldness (MPB) is a genetic trait. It's called Androgenetic Alopecia. It's inherited from your family." They go on to say "If you're among the 85 million men suffering from hereditary hair loss, Provillus can help you grow new hair and regain your youthful, sexy appearance."



While there are Provillus reviews from users, RW Marketing has conducted an independent review of the treatment and how effective it really is as an affordable alternative to a hair transplant.



Provillus is distributed by Provillus 2049 N. Lincoln St, Burbank, CA 91504 who have been producing the product for several years. For more information regarding the product, please visit http://www.youtube.com/user/Mike10UK



For More information visit the website http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Ahigr5QzDY



Media Contact :

Company : RW Marketing

Address : London, UK

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Ahigr5QzDY