Get the Best Anterior Cervical Decompression and Fusion Surgery (ACDF) at the Spine Physicians Institute

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Offering the latest in Anterior Cervical Decompression and Fusion (ACDF) procedures, the Spine Physicians Institute has remained at the forefront of treating various conditions using the procedure. Their team of surgeons are highly-acclaimed for their services and the comfort they provide patients undergoing these cervical decompression and fusion treatments.



This procedure is called an anterior cervical discectomy and allows the offending disc to be surgically removed. A discectomy is a form of surgical decompression, so the procedure may also be called an anterior cervical decompression. A fusion surgery is always done at the same time as the discectomy in order to stabilize the cervical segment. Together, the combined surgery is commonly referred to as an ACDF surgery, which stands for Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion



A specialist at the Spine Physicians Institute stated, “The anterior approach of this surgery, which means that the surgery is done through the front of the neck as opposed to the back of the neck, has several typical advantages: Better access to the spine and generally less postoperative pain.”



Apart from the above, by having convenient locations in Dallas, Red Oak, Plano and Irving, the Spine Physicians Institute not only makes treatments hassle-free, they also help you to avoid all the unnecessary stress involved in it. At the Spine Physicians Institute they offer board certified specialists in internal medicine, pain management, spine surgery, sports medicine, spinal deformities and all of the ancillary services that go along with providing the best possible care.



About Spine Physicians Institute

The Spine Physicians Institute treats a full range of spine problems throughout Dallas, Plano, Red Oak, Irving, and Frisco and around the DFW Metroplex. The institute's Mayo Fellowship trained board-certified spine surgeon, Dr. Venkat Sethuraman, keeps tabs on the newest advances in spinal care including minimally invasive spine surgery and disc replacement. He provides care for patients throughout the state of Texas and from multiple other states, and also serves patients outside the United States.



For more information visit http://spinephysiciansinstitute.com.



Contact:-

12200 park Central Dr, Ste 135, Dallas TX 75251