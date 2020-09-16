Get the Best Botox Treatment in Salt Lake City from Aviva Woman

Millcreek, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- Aviva Woman is a medical spa and hormone balance clinic that aims at empowering women through personalized health education and options to take charge of their emotional, mental, and physical intimate health needs. They provide a comfortable, spa-like experience to help women feel, look, and do their best. The clinic is operated and managed by women who have personal experiences with intimate issues, which gives them unique insight into how best they can treat their fellow women. They specialize in intimate health and hormone balance, ThermiVa, ThermiSmooth, and other facial treatments and injections.



Speaking on the reason why women should visit a reputed med spa for Botox, the company spokesperson said, "The face, too, is an intimate space. We don't often start to touch one another's faces at random. Thus, trusting experts for Botox and other cosmetic concerns who specialize in helping women feel their best are also going to help you look your best. The main reason women should visit Aviva Woman is we enable women to feel open and free about discussing intimate and esthetic health services, which definitely include anti-aging skincare treatments."



Looking for Botox treatment in Salt Lake City? Aviva Woman delivers Botox and injections with an anti-aging approach that is soft and subtle to enhance an individual's natural beauty. Before any treatment, each individual undergoes a personalized consultation with options that fit with their desired outcome. They have a team of experienced specialists and staff who do the best they can to help clients feel and look radiant.



Responding to an inquiry on what a person needs to do after undergoing a Botox treatment, the company spokesperson said, "After the Botox injection has been completed, the provider will review after care and refer the guest to come back for a follow up appointment to ensure the results are satisfactory. "It is our policy to offer 1-4 units free if a dose adjustment is ever needed." It is possible to apply makeup after the injection but generally it is recommended to wait until any swelling has subsided. Refrain from vigorous exercise and remain upright for the next 4-6 hours. Drink lots of water and stay away from direct exposure of the sun are also important things that a person needs to do to prolong the benefits of any facial treatment and injection."



As a compliment treatment to Botox, Aviva Woman offers the best advanced chemical peels in Salt Lake City. One of the clinics favorite chemical peel is the five berry peel, which helps with the treatment of wrinkles, photo-aging, post-inflammatory pigmentation, hyperpigmentation, and acne. The chemical peel is a fantastic combination of TCA and cranberry, blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, and bearberry. These potent berries gently modify and brighten epidermal pigmentary disorders as they increase cell turnover and collagen production. Clients can contact the clinic to find more about their chemical peels.



About Aviva Woman

Aviva Woman is a clinic that specializes in intimate health care and hormone balance. Some of their specialties include radio frequency with ThermiVa, BioTE hormone replacement therapy for men and women and an array of cosmetic options to help you feel, look and do your best. Learn more on how bioidentical hormone therapy in Utah can help with anti-aging. Interested individuals can contact the clinic to find more about bioidentical hormone therapy.