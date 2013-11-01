Get the Best China in-Bound Tour Services from Chinaviajar

Guilin City, Guangxi Zhuang -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Chinaviajar is one of the leading travel agencies in China specialized in providing reliable and highly in-bound tour services to travel agents as well as tour operators from across the world. This online wholesaler of tour-travel services promises to deliver premier facilities and opportunities to Hispano and other travelers. The extensive service range of Chinaviajar includes independent and organized China tours, incentive trips, special interest travels, booking services related to transport, accommodation, and so on.



People from all around the globe can now plan easily for a trip to China with the help of this top travel agency. All services are said to be delivered exclusively to suit the requirements and needs of business as well as general travelers. Customers are ensured the best and most memorable travel experiences through Chinaviajar.



One of the customers of Chinaviajar says, “This agency is highly recommended for those who wish to travel with everything planned, the guides made tours according to the taste of each client, meet all the needs.”



The service offerings of Chinaviajar mainly cover travel programs of China, hotels, cruises, domestic airlines, corporate travels, emergency facilities, travel insurance, car rentals, service documentations and much more. Several courses are also conducted to customers for the purpose of gaining comprehensive knowledge on the language and culture of China.



Holidaying in China assisted by a recognized travel agency can offer enjoyable and unimaginable experiences. Travelers can plan to explore Chinese Kung Fu, Chinese Zodiac, traditional medicines, food, tea, science and technology of China with the help of Chinaviajar.



In addition, experienced and professional travel guides from this agency provide valuable information regarding touring of cities like Hong Kong, Canton/Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Lhasa, Hangzhou and Guilin. Complete details about payments, fairs and offers are made available to prospective travelers via the website chinaviajar.com.



The website says, “In Chinaviajar our main objective is to offer the best service, looking for only one goal: that our clients enjoy the best travel experience, to do this, we apply our standards of quality to all elements.”



Chinaviajar has helped over 76,000 travelers worldwide to reach their desired destination with complete satisfaction. People who are about to plan a trip to China can rely on the services offered by Chinaviajar.



To get more information about Viajar China, visit http://www.chinaviajar.com



About Chinaviajar

Chinaviajar is a leading travel agency in China committed to providing highly experienced, professional and reliable services to travelers from all over the world. This travel agency provides complete information to customers, regarding every trip to China, in a convenient manner.



Media Contact

Chinaviajar

Address: Avenida Long Yin 18

Edificio Yuntong Travel, Guilin City, China

Tel: 0086-773-5810686

Email: china@chinaviajar.com

URL: http://www.chinaviajar.com