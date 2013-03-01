Get the Best Coupon Deals at BehindtheCounter.com

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Today, as the prices for everyday needs things shoot up, there is an increased need to find better discount deals that are easily accessible and offer better savings. As more and more people understand the relevance of using discount coupons, whether they are shopping online or offline, there are many new websites that offer best coupon deals. BehindtheCounter.com is one such one-shop stop where shoppers can find Kohls Coupons, Sears Coupons, Newegg Promo Codes and much more.



BehindtheCounter.com is designed to be every shopper’s Inside Friend. Their range in coupons include Target coupons, Netflix Coupons, Walmart Coupons, Home Depot Coupons, Kmart Coupons, Tire Rack Coupons, Best Buy Coupons, Newegg Coupons, GoDaddy Coupons, Macys Coupons, eBay Coupons and much more. “We understand that every shopper today is looking for ways to save a little cash. Therefore, we do thorough research and find coupons that give them an opportunity to save money. We strike deals directly with an e-store and list the top, most popular coupons on our website, and shoppers can choose the ones that make the most sense to them and easily use the coupon code for their next shopping spree”, says Quinn Frugal, the Marketing Director.



All coupons at BehindtheCounter.com are divided in to easy to access categories. A shopper can see the list of the latest coupons, or choose coupons from a particular e-store; say Amazon or Newegg, and then directly view only the best coupon deals offered by that particular store. The list is comprehensive, and should a shopper be interested in more details after reading the tagline, they can click on the ‘See More’ tag and find detailed information on the coupon at the official site. The information offered by BehindtheCounter.com is precise and to the point, giving information on how much discount is available and when the coupon expires, so that shoppers can make the right choice based on their shopping needs.



"I wanted to buy new winter tires and got some great Tire Rack Coupons at BehindtheCounter.com. Not only did the coupon help me get brand new tires that were within my budget, I also got cheaper installation and the access to a much varied selection that local dealers in my area didn’t have. And the good news is, I didn’t have to spend a dollar more than what I would have had at a local tire shop”, says a happy customer.



For more information, please visit www.behindthecounter.com