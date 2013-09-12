Get the Best Digital Marketing Solutions from the OOm SEO Agency

Keypoint, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- The significance and benefits of digital marketing are tremendous in this fast moving modern world. Selecting the most reliable and accessible services related to SEO from among numerous choices is not easy. The Optimal Online Marketing or OOm SEO agency guarantees to serve clients with high quality digital marketing and SEO solutions. Small, medium and large businesses cannot tap potential customers without the support of fast and affordable Search Engine Marketing services. OOM promises to create and maintain effective digital marketing campaigns which fulfill the requirements of each customer.



One of the clients of OOm SEO agency says, “It’s been really great working with OOm as they have a sound understanding of what digital marketing is; the sales have been steadily growing over the past few months.”



The OOm SEO agency offers services related to Search Engine Optimization, Search Engine Marketing, Baidu Advertising and Facebook Advertising. In addition, the website oom.com.sg provides informative articles on Web Design, Social Media Marketing-SMM, Email Marketing, Pay-Per-Click Advertising, SEO, SEM and general online marketing. The services delivered by this SEO agency are capable enough to engage targeted customers towards a particular company’s products in a cost-effective way. The skilled and experienced online marketing experts are said to serve each client with strategic marketing solutions for the purpose of increasing the profits of specific brands. Apart from that, they support clients through recommendations and suggestions in order to improve the quality of marketing campaigns.



The website says, “Each of our team members possesses in-depth knowledge of digital marketing and markets’ behavior, we are ready to work with you and deliver real and promising results for your campaign.”



The client list of OOm SEO agency includes Servcorp, Julius Bar, Kose, Raoul, Xpressflower.com, Pioneer, MindChamps, New York Skin Solutions, London Weight Management, Yun Nam, Nescafe, iCafe, Ayam Brand, Keppel Land, WingTaiAsia, CommercialAsia.com, Paragon Medical, Nanyang Technological University, informatics, NIE, American Express, OCBC Bank, SIM Global Education, Kaplan, Fuji Xerox, Club 21, SingTel and many others. OOm promises to deliver solutions and services within the limitations of prescribed rules and regulations of each company. This SEO agency holds the certified partner’s status for Google Adwords and Yahoo Search Marketing South East Asia.



To get more information about this SEO agency, visit http://www.oom.com.sg.



About OOM

OOm or Optimal Online Marketing was established in the year 2006 as a result oriented search marketing agency. This digital marketing agency serves customers from all over Asia Pacific and South-East Asia. The specialized online marketing services from OOm provide good returns to clients.



Media Contact

OOm Pte Ltd (Reg No: 200617554M)

Address: 371 Beach Road

Keypoint, #12-09

Singapore 199597

Tel: (+65) 6391 0930

Fax: (+65) 6223 3605

Email: support@optimalonlinemarketing.com

URL: http://www.oom.com.sg