Get the Best Exclusive Price & Discounts on Luxury Apartments from Treasure Tampines Condo

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2020 -- Treasure at Tampines is a new launch private condominium development. Located at Tampines Street 11, Treasure Tampines Condo is sits at the location of the former Tampines Court HUDC. Purchased by renowned developer Sim Lian for $970 million ($676ppr), Treasure Tampines Singapore will enjoy a fresh 99 year lease, and be fully developed into a luxurious residential development.



With increasing the popularity of living apartments growing and luxury apartments are becoming more and more comfortable for people, corporate couples, downsizers and first home buyers.



Most homeowners have to deal with memberships and rental fees if they want access to a pool, Fitness Centre, or community space. But at Bishop Highline, those amenities are right here and available to our renters.



Comprising of 2,203 units over a sprawling 648,889 sqft of land, Tampines Treasure Condo will house an amazing 128 condominium facilities. Maintenance fee will also be at a minimal, giving value to the residents. With 29 blocks of 12 storey, Treasure at Tampines Development will boast a variety of unit types and sizes. It ranges from 1 bedroom to 5 bedroom units, with varying floor plan layouts. There are also various facings to choose, from unblocked views and swimming pool views.



Treasure at Tampines Condo Singapore is attractively priced. Due to the relatively low land acquisition price and realistic developer pricing, Treasure Condo is the ideal choice for investment-minded home owners, who also wants to give their best to their families. Treasure at Tampines is extremely well-located. It is near to Simei MRT (East-West Line), Tampines MRT (East-West & Downtown Line), and Tampines West MRT(Downtown Line). Residents can also expect island wide accessibility with a new slip road that leads directly into PIE (both towards Changi and towards City).



Food and amenities are less than 3 minutes away, as the famous Tampines Round Market and Food Center is just a road away. With 3 full scale shopping malls (Tampines 1, Century Square, Tampines Mall), and also Our Tampines Hub (OTH), residents can have the full experience of retail, dining, recreation, and banking options within easy reach.



With the opening of Jewel Changi Airport, and the expansion and development of Changi Business Park under the new Singapore Master Plan 2019, Tampines, as the regional hub, is set to reap the benefits. From having a wider and more developed tenant pool, to possible capital appreciation, Treasure at Tampines is the ideal choice for expat rental and savvy property investors, reach out to them now.



