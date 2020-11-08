Get the Best Exclusive Price & Discounts on Luxury Apartments Seraya Residences

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2020 -- Most homeowners have to deal with memberships and rental fees if they want access to a pool, Fitness Centre, or community space. But at Bishop Highline, those amenities are right here and available to our renters. That makes it easy for you to achieve your fitness goals, reduce your stress levels, and spend time with family and friends. You can enjoy all the facilities in the luxury apartment with SerayaResidences.



Seraya Residences is a new launch Freehold development, located at Seraya Lane, off Haig Road, Singapore. Developed by renowned developer Macly 33 Pte Ltd, Seraya Residence Condo is built to the highest standard, giving residents an excellent residential abode for a lasting legacy.Seraya Residences Development comprises of an exclusive 17 residential units, in a single block of 5 storey apartment. With 13,631.53sqft of prime land, there is ample space for condominium facilities, such as Swimming Pool, Pool Deck, Nature Gym, Outdoor Fitness Corner, Teppanyaki Dining, and Hammock Alcove. These facilities provide healthy family activities for residents to enjoy without even leaving home.



There are floorplan layouts of 2 and 3 bedrooms. With different layout designs and facing, there will be an ideal home for every family preference.Seraya Residence Condo is located at an enviable mix of heritage and modern, at Tanjong Katong Enclave. A brisk stroll brings residents to the new Shopping Malls & Eateries at East Coast Road, and also to the conservation heritage of Joo Chiat, where there are beautiful and character-filled Peranakan shop houses.



Family living is ideal at Seraya Condo as there is a multitude of education institutes, from kindergarten ( St Hilda's Kindergraten), to Primary (Tanjong Katong Primary School (Upcoming)), and secondary schools (Tanjong Katong Girls' School (Upcoming)). With its proximity to East Coast Beach, family time is multiplied, with many leisure and bonding activities available for all ages to enjoy.



With attractive prices at Seraya Residence Project, and premium top quality fittings and furnishing used, purchasers can expect an extremely good value for their freehold homes. With its outstanding location at the heart of Tanjong Katong, and proximity to East Coast Road, and its freehold status, affordability and well thought out floorplan layout, Seraya Residences presents an exciting balance of tranquil family environment and long-term capital appreciation. Residents can expect convenience of East Coast Shopping Malls and Eateries, and many years of peaceful family living in a prime location.



For more information, please visit: https://serayaresidences.sg/



About Developer's Official Appointed Marketing Agency

We are Developer's Official Appointed Marketing Agency. Contact Us for Full Project Information, Details, Floorplan, and Prices. Make an Appointment to view our Showflat, and for further discussion with our sales staff.



Media Contact

Seraya Residences

Email: enquiry@serayaresidences.sg

Telephone: 6100-9207

Website URL: https://serayaresidences.sg/