Get the Best Looking Face with the Services from Dyanna' Spa

Manhattan, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- With the winters around the corner the possibility of skin getting affected increases. Most of us tend to use the odd cold cream or use a few other options. But people are not well aware of the fact that a few spa treatments could work wonders for many. There are many spa parlours that are dedicated in terms of providing their special packages which can help people have a healthy and extraordinary skin. One such centre Dyanna Spa where they have several packages that can make people has a healthy skin. There treatments are not available for skin but also for the nails and other exposed regions of a person’s body.



The Shellac Manicure which is an excellent treatment to leave a person’s skin look healthy and extraordinary for up to 14 days is one such service. Here the solutions are applied as if a person might be applying a nail polish keeping the nails free from nicks, scratches or chips. While the regular manicure packages are also available that starts from a delightful soak acting as a cleanser. The treatment moves ahead with moisturiser which treats the dry skin. The other advantages of applying this treatment is that cuticles get pushed back which gets followed by filing up of the nails. To finish of the treatment they apply reflexology for 10 minutes that would heal through the aesthetician massages which acupressure on points which are blocked. Although these could be great particularly in winters, having a regular treatment would ensure that the person and their skin remains healthy and looks great.



The packages are offered at competitive rates where regular services start as low as $55. People can also get special customized treatment in case they are allergic to some or the other solution. The wonderful all skin type European Facial is another speciality of this place where it cleans and exfoliates the skin while removing any impurities which might have clogged up on a person’s skin. While a person opts for this package a paraffin mask is applied over gauze which helps in reducing wrinkles while nourishing the skin. This also helps in increasing blood circulation which deeply hydrates through the facial skin. Besides massages and other spa treatments at the Spa Specials in NYC they offer wax special programs.



One of the other forms of popular treatment is the health and beauty facial massage which is a wonderful anti-ageing treatment which relieves people from stress, migraine, PMS and sinus congestion. With this application people can expect to increase the facial elasticity, relieve the eye strain and correct any liver and gall bladder imbalances. Also in order to help people to offer great rates and discounts they have been offering Spa Coupons in Manhattan NY which can be a great option to get their services at discounted prices.



About Dyanna's Spa

Dyanna’s Spa is a spa treatment which has been providing its services in Manhattan and all of N.Y.C. and has become the top 10 service providers in the entire city.