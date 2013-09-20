Get the Best of Both Sides- Get Yourself an FMF Exhaust

St Murrieta, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- FMF exhaust pipes have come to the rescue. You no longer have to worry about getting caught with a banned exhaust; but the best news ever to hit the ATV world is the introduction of the FMF exhaust into the market. Since the government put strict regulations on biking and ATV exhaust systems, bikers and ATV enthusiasts have had to compromise on performance, thanks to a large extent to ineffective exhaust systems.



While some riders have been lured by the face value of some exhaust systems with all their glitter, they have learnt the hard way when the performance and output of their machines went down significantly. FMF exhaust have revolutionised the market for good. You no longer have to be hoodwinked into buying an exhaust pipe that will perform the way you expect it for a week, two weeks or just a month before it breaks down and starts to emit all forms of undesirable fumes, and sparks; and even worse mess up with your engine’s performance.



Why FMF exhaust?

Built using a combination of state of the art technology and the most durable, high quality material, FMF exhausts were built with one thing in mind: to give you high performance that complies with regulations while at the same time ensuring that the glitter, spark and style you yearn for is a reality.



FMF exhausts are not easily charred by exhaust heat and this means that their durability is unrivalled in the market. They come in a wide range of header lengths, thereby giving you a choice on which header length would work best for your system. These systems are easy to fit and it takes a very short time to fix them and get back on track.



For long distance riders and dirt bikers, we made it our responsibility to give you an exhaust system that complements the performance of your engine. Of even greater importance is that the FMF exhausts have been proven to enhance fuel efficiency and ensure that the engine is cleaned. We’ve made it easier for you by bringing it closer to you through our distributors countrywide.



Feel free to contact us on:

Powersports Industries

41659 Date St

Murrieta, CA 92562

Phone: (888) 310-8419

http://powersportsindustries.com

Kimberly Eiler , Managing Director

admin@powersportsindustries.com