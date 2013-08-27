Get the Best Possible Price for a House by Finding Online Assistance for a Sale

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- The estate market is full of dealers and agents who promise a quick sale but finally the seller ends up losing a lot of time and money with inexperienced agents.



When selling a property, amateurs must find legit specialists from the estate market to that can achieve a quick house sale. They have the expertise to sell property fast and can offer all the support needed fora hassle- free sale process for a home.



A good house sale company will have no wasted legal charges or an Estate Agent fee. They can be easily contacted via an easy online form and they get back to the seller with an immediate cash offer. A seller can also seek customised advice about property sale from their sales advisors for a fast property sale.



Their professional experience expedites the completion of a house sale in as lessas just a week. The seller is contacted todiscuss specific requirements and the whole process to sell house quicklyis made convenient for a seller.



Traditional methods can often be complicated,costly and time consuming. These online portals are faster and cheaper options available to those who intend to sell their property fast. Selling a property in the open market is often full of stress for the seller and theirInstant Cash Offer makes selling property fast regardless of the status of the property.



About NPT Quick House Sale

National Property Trade isa London based well known property buyers. They havehuge experience in investment and development of all kinds ofproperty across the UK for almost 10 u years. NPT are a leading property buyer and have plenty of venture capital and can to ensure a quick property sale.



Their team of experts offer their expertise for an easy and fast sale completion. Selling property is made convenient by NPT and they ensure that each property transaction they do is profitable for all parties.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Cormac Henderson

Contact Email: sales@nationalpropertytrade.com

Complete Address - 3 Leeward House, Plantation Wharf, London, SW11 3TX.

Contact Phone - 0800 298 3140

Website: http://www.nptquickhousesale.co.uk/