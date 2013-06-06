Get the Kids Organized with a Little Help from Tidy Books

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Did you forget anything this morning? Want a great home organization idea for getting the kids out to school on time, with everything they need? Well get a fantastic 20% off your total order when you add a Tidy Books ForgetMeNot to your order! – Click HERE to claim this limited offer.



The Tidy Books ForgetMeNot family organizer is just the thing for families who are getting organized. The ForgetMeNot holds the essentials for school or nursery, all in one place.



With a shelf to store essential keys, hooks for bags and coats, and a magnetic whiteboard to jot reminders and hold all important letters, the Tidy Books ForgetMeNot is just the place for things a family mustn’t forget!



- Comes in a range of colours

- Made from sustainable wood

- Finished in eco-friendly water lacquer

- Great hallway or home decorating idea



“The Tidy Books ForgetMeNot is perfect for a busy and slightly disorganised household like mine” Candise Moore



About Tidy books.com

Tidy Books began in 2004 with the award winning Tidy Books kids bookcase. Created by a mum in her violin workshop, the original design encouraged her daughter's love of books. All our designs are easy for your children to use independently, look great and are finished in an eco-friendly water lacquer. Web Stores in the US, UK, across EU and in AU



Media Contact

Ruth Duncan

Ruth@tidy-books.com

Walthamstow, London

http://www.tidy-books.com/