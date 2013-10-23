Get the Most Dependable Mold Abatement in Coral Springs with 911 Home Experts

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- 911 Home Experts, a professional local water damage repair company, provides the most reliable mold abatement in Coral Springs Fl. Their skilled technicians and ability to react quickly to mitigate water damage and locate mold sources have been praised and recommended by many customers. The company aims to meet and surpass all client expectations by offering the most comprehensive water damage and mold removal in Coral Springs.



Their acclaimed property repair service in Coral Springs FL is unique in that it offers one number to call for service on all your major home systems. The company is focused on providing trusted service, to area residents, that’s fast, reliable and dependable for any residential or commercial property disaster.



The biggest asset for 911 Home Experts is their extremely skilled and professional staff. While elaborating on this further a spokesperson stated, “Our network of selected, licensed and insured local plumbing service contractors are always nearby and ready for service including emergency 24hr plumber, water heater repair, drain and sewer cleaning, toilets, underground leaks, grease traps and water damage restoration.” When it’s a Coral Springs Plumber - he has to be from 911 Plumbing Experts for reliable plumbing contractor service.



It’s not only the plumbers, but also their network of local technicians that are experts at providing quality air conditioning services in Coral Springs FL. These professional technicians are trained to handle any type of AC Repair in Coral Springs FL, and look forward to the opportunity to service their clients.



About 911 Home Experts

911 Home Experts is a “one stop” home services company, offering services and repairs for all major home systems. Their partners have a combined 70+ years of home service/repair industry experience and bring with them a long history of excellence and achievement. The company's business culture insists on the customers' satisfaction and demands the highest service standards from all members of the team. They are fully committed to making the home service/repair process a better experience for the homeowner than it ever has been.



For more information, please visit http://www.911homeserviceexperts.com/about-us/



Contact:-

911 Home Experts

110 SE 6th Street, 15th Floor

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Tel: 855-900-0911

EMAIL: info@911HomeExperts.com