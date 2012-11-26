Get the Right Attention- Become Fitter and Stronger

Queanbeyan, New South Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- For those people who are interested in a unique gym membership which will provide a pathway for a new you, then welcome to Gym Victus. At the Gym Victus website, located at http://www.gymvictus.com.au/ , you will find information for those seeking to get stronger, lose weight and gain muscle tone.



Gym Victus is a family owned and operated fitness training and sports performance facility. Located in the Canberra region we are a little different than your run of the mill gym or fitness centre, our members become part of a team, not just another number. We could be called an “old school” gymnasium with a focus on strength and conditioning, boxing and body sculpting. Simply put, we just do what works, not what’s just in fashion. Gym Victus is a real gym run by real people for real results.



We all know that as a society we are becoming more inactive with obesity figures on the rise. There are many reasons for this. However one reason which is overlooked is the common attitude that simply joining and walking into a commercial gym will deliver results. This mentality avoids the obvious: if there are so many gyms, with so many members why are we going backwards? Commercial gyms are built for comfort and entertainment, making exercising options far too easy. Do you want easy, or do you want results?



Gym Victus Exclusive Memberships are designed to achieve real results. Starting with two complimentary one-on-one personal training sessions with gym owner and experienced personal trainer Gavin Stone to design a you a personalised training program. Importantly, your program will outline how to utilise the gym. Included in membership is Open Gym access to the gymnasium in a secure and fully insured environment. It’s like having your own fully equipped, functional gym with the guidance of experts at a fraction of the cost of commercial gyms.



Programs and Program Memberships also offer a structured group fitness environment. Each 6 week program is focussed on progression. This means that programs develop over the 6 week period – rather than just a random aerobics class. Gym Victus offers boxing/kickboxing and fitness training program.



If you want to get the most out of your fitness training in a serious, but fun environment, then it’s time for the house of fitness at Gym Victus.



For more information, including membership packages, program information and pictures visit the website http://www.gymvictus.com.au/. For a guided tour of the gym please contact to arrange a convenient time.



Website: http://www.gymvictus.com.au/

Phone: +61 406 687 893