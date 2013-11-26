Get the Safest Laser Eye Correction at Renowned Laser Eye Center of Miami, Braverman Eye Center

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- The Braverman Eye Center, a renowned Laser Eye Center of Miami, offers the safest of all laser eye correction techniques, Lasik, to their patients in Miami and South Florida. This technique has become quite popular among people looking for the safest vision correction methods.



This eye center utilizes the “Allegretto Wave Eye-Q 400 Laser” which involves “Wavefront- Optimization.” While elaborating further a spokesperson stated, “With Wavefront-Optimized treatments, using the Allegretto Wave Eye-Q 400 Laser, we treat each corneal peripheral fingerprint differently. Results are usually much better than with the standard Excimer laser treatments, giving more patients better uncorrected vision post-operatively.”



The owner of the Braverman Eye Center, Dr. Stanley Braverman, being a Lasik specialist with years of experience, has incorporated the Allegretto Wave Eye-Q 400 Excimer laser in his office, and performs the LASIK procedure in his own humidity-controlled operating room at the Braverman Eye Center.



The Lasik surgery performed at the Braverman Eye Center is the highest quality Laser Eye Surgery in Miami. This surgery is performed on the cornea using a topical anesthetic. Once the treatment is done, the corneal flap is repositioned usually without the need for stitches.



This is the safest Lasik Eye Surgery in South Florida as it involves the use of an “Excimer laser,” which unlike most lasers that produce heat, removes tissue with little thermal damage or scarring to adjacent tissue.



About The Braverman Eye Center

Since 1973, The Braverman Eye Center, located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been serving the eye needs of the community. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center and have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients. Laser Vision Correction Lasik is done in their own state-of-the-art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates.



For more information, please visit http://www.bravermaneyecenter.com/near-vision-multifocal-presbylasik.asp.



Contact:-

1935 E. Hallandale Beach Boulevard

Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009

Toll Free – (888) 954-LASIK

Email ID - Rosemary@bravermaneyecenter.com