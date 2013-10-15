Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Leawo Software, the prestigious software giant that is devoted to providing data recovery solutions for iPhone/iPad/iPod touch as well as Android device users, has kicked off 2013 Halloween Promotion days ago. In the Halloween promotion campaign, various Halloween discount software tools are offered in different promotion forms, like Halloween Gift Pack, Halloween Giveaway as well as Halloween Exclusive Discounts (up to 65%).



One of the most useful software tools among the Halloween discount products is Leawo iOS Data Recovery. The iPad/iPod/iPhone data recovery software is updated recently with new features and functions added. Now it can be used to recover deleted photos, videos, contacts, messages and more data from the newest iOS 7 devices like iPhone 5s/5c. Even if the device is encrypted and the password is lost, the iPhone data recovery tool can scan the iPhone and recover the data that have been accidentally deleted.



Halloween is a hallowed and crazy night for young people all around the world. People celebrate Halloween in various forms, like holding Halloween Masquerade parties, participating in thrilling and interesting Halloween games, getting together to watch horror movies, and carrying out all kinds of interesting Halloween-themed activities. In the carnival, people usually like to take photos and videos to remember the unforgettable moments forever. Moreover, more and more people like to take photos and videos with their handy smartphones instead of cumbersome digital cameras, because most of the current mobile handsets like iPhone 5s and 5c are designed with high-pixel camera and high-definition screen for showing photos and videos taken smoothly and perfectly. However, no matter how carefully you use your iPhone, data loss risk still exists. The precious Halloween videos and photos taken with the iPhone cameras may be lost in any cases and at any moment.



If videos and photos shot at Halloween parties are unfortunately lost, the first thing to do should be stopping using the iDevice immediately to prevent deleted data being overwritten by new data. Next, adopting a professional iPod/iPad/iPhone data recovery program immediately is needed. No matter the data are lost due to iOS 7 upgrade, jailbreak, wrong deletion, factory settings restoring, lost or broken iPhone, the data recovery software for iPhone 5s/5c/5/4s/4/3GS will allow people to solve the data loss problem with easy steps and at high speed.



Surprising news for all iOS device users, in Leawo 2013 Halloween promotion period, the top 1 iPhone data recovery software can be got at 65% discount. Don’t hesitate, snap up it ASAP!



Interested customers can visit our website to know more special offers in Leawo 2013 Halloween promotion at: http://www.leawo.org/promotion/halloween-offer/.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray HTPC player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer, iOS Data Recovery to other utilities on Win or Mac platform.