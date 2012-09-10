Get the Value of Your Car in Seconds for Free

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- If you’re interested in selling your car in the UK but aren’t sure how to mask for it, Free Car Valuation can tell you.



“No catches. No tricks. We give you a pretty good idea of what your vehicle is worth when you visit http://www.freecarvaluation.com said company director Robert Prine. “With that information in hand, you’ll know how much you should ask in an outright sale or what you should get in trade-in value.”Simply visit the website and put your car registration number into the website. The system then checks your car against thousands of like make and model in the UK to see what they are selling for.



“In a sense, we do the comparison shopping for you,” Mr. Prine said. “You might could call a few friends with the same ride and get their idea of the worth. But we cross the UK to get sales.”



You don’t even have to be selling a car. If you are interested in buying a used auto, simply plug in the registration information and get a value. Mr. Prine said this is an excellent way to know if you are getting a great deal, paying about what the car is worth or getting ripped off.



“We just want to make sure you get a fair and square deal,” Mr. Prine said. “Mileage does have some bearing on the price of a vehicle, so we can take that into account too.”



In the unlikely event your car can’t be valued, it means it’s either more than 25 years old or brought in to the UK from another country. In that case, you’ll need to contact Free Car Valuation directly, Mr. Prine said.



For more information visit www.freecarvaluation.com or call 01424 222391.