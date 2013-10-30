Get Through First Colonoscopy in Beverly Hills with an Experienced GI Doctor

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Anyone nearing the age of 50, or who has a family history or is at high risk of getting colon cancer and is 45 years old, is encouraged to get their first colonoscopy. Considered the “gold standard” of colorectal cancer screening, a colonoscopy helps prevent, diagnose and even treat the disease. But a colonoscopy can also be a scary procedure for those who haven’t had one yet and aren’t sure what to expect before, during and after the exam. In these instances, having the right doctor with a proven track record of guiding patients through the procedure the first time they undergo it is critical. Dr. Peyton Berookim, MD, FACG is a double-board certified gastroenterologist based in Beverly Hills who is one such doctor specializing in performing colonoscopies on patients who are getting one for the first time.



Dr. Berookim is an experienced GI doctor in Beverly Hills who consistently receives high marks from his patients. He believes in patient-centered care and the importance of patient-provider communication. He carefully explain severything to his patients from the initial visit to the post-exam appointment so they know what to expect.



Those who have never undergone a colonoscopy probably have a lot of questions about the exam. For example, they might be wondering how long the colonoscopy procedure will take, what the sedation is like, if they will need someone to go with them, and what they’ll need to do to prepare for the exam. Whatever their questions are about the common exam, Dr. Berookim is always happy to answer them, as is his dedicated and knowledgeable staff.



For those looking to get a colonoscopy for the first time and are in need of more information about the procedure and what to expect, contact Beverly Hills gastroenterologist Dr. Berookim today by calling him at 310-271-1122.



Website: http://gidoctor.com/procedures/colonoscopy

Author: http://websitegrowth.com



Contact: 310-271-1122

150 N Robertson Blvd, Suite 204

Beverly Hills, CA 90211