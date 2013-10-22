Get to Know About San Diego Dentists from dentistpacificbeach.com

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- The oral health of a person indicates the overall health of the body. Therefore regular and proper dental checkups are important to keep the gums and teeth healthy. In order to ensure good and complete oral care, the services of experienced and professional dental practitioners are required. The online source dentistpacificbeach.com provides information on some of the top San Diego dentists who deliver high-quality advanced dental services.



Dr. Fray Zerafat is a well-known San Diego dentist who offers a wide range of cosmetic dentistry, general dentistry and family dentistry services along with emergency dental care to customers from Pacific Beach.



Patients can avail dental coupons for Free Teeth Whitening, Free Second Opinion and Free Consultation from this service provider upon completion of dental work. These coupons must be presented at appointments.



A free consultation service offered by this San Diego dentist covers consultation for dentures, cosmetic treatments, ortho care and veneers but does not include exams.



New patients can receive a regular teeth cleaning, X-Ray, exam and consultation for $39. In addition, a special Discount Dental Plan for $11.99 per month is also offered to patients, including 2 free X-rays, 2 free exams, 2 free teeth cleaning, 15% off on cosmetic treatments and 40% off on all major treatments. This exclusive Discount Dental Plan is made available to customers visiting the Pacific Beach dentist.



One of the top rated dentists, San Diego, Dr. Fray Zerafat provides a number of dental services, including Orthodontic Aligners, Smile Makeover, Dentures, Dental Implants, Tooth-Colored Fillings, Porcelain Crowns, Inlays & Onlays, Teeth Whitening, Dental Bonding, Braces, Teeth Cleaning, Tooth Extraction, Dental Sealants, Root Canal Therapy, Endodontic Therapy, Gum Disease treatment and prevention, Fluoride treatments and much more.



The website says, “We offer a unique, personal approach to family dental care and are confident that you will feel right at home in our office, our patients are our most important asset, and we strive to develop long-lasting, trusting relationships.”



San Diego dentists are located in Pacific Beach and serve patients from Mission Beach, La Jolla, Ocean Beach, San Diego, Pacific Beach and many other locations in San Diego. All major insurance plans as well as PPOs are accepted by this San Diego dentist. This ensures that customers receive the latest and advanced dental care facilities without any financial trouble. Apart from that, a CareCredit payment plan is also offered to customers by this dental care service provider with low payments on a monthly basis suiting the budget of all income groups.



To get more information about San Diego dentists, visit http://www.dentistpacificbeach.com



About Dr. Fray Zerafat

Dr. Fray Zerafat is a popular San Diego dentist. He is backed by several years of experience and provides high-quality, reliable dental care services to patients.



Media Contact

Dentist Pacific Beach

Dr. Fray Zerafat

Address: 4501 Mission Bay Drive

Suite 2E, San Diego, CA 92109

Tel: 858-270-6626

Email: fraydentistry@yahoo.com

URL: http://www.dentistpacificbeach.com