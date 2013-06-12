Get Together Party Ideas - Finally, a Quick Way to Eat Delicious Sushi Rolls in Your Own Kitchen

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Offer Sushi provides many get together party ideas for home and business celebrations. For over five years, Chef Ryan Pellumbi and the staff at Offer Sushi has performed many different catering services for residents and businesses. As one of the premiere Boston catering outfits, Offer Sushi provides high quality, tasty and delicious sushi meals and treats for their clients.



For get together party ideas Offer Sushi has many different ideas that can work well with both businesses and residents. Chef Ryan and his expert, professional staff are very well skilled in creating different, interesting and exciting experiences with their sushi meals. With traditional servings of sushi to more exotic varieties such as the famed California Roll, Philadelphia Roll and the Red Sox Maki, Offer Sushi provides plenty of different sushi meals and treats for their customers.



There are a number of sushi catering ideas that Offer Sushi can provide. From small office gatherings to larger parties celebrating an event such as graduation, holiday parties, outings, business seminars, luncheons and the like. Whether the get together is casual or formal, Offer Sushi provides the type of sushi that millions of people enjoy. Plus, Chef Ryan has created different types of sushi that reflect the taste of Bostonians as well. For sports events and other similar situations, having a party catered by Offer Sushi provides a tasty treat for friends and family alike.



One type of get together party ideas extends to how to make sushi professionally. Chef Ryan offers sushi classes for those interested in how to make sushi as a professional would. The sushi classes are very popular and make for a great get together party ideas that can include friends and family in the art of creating sushi treats.



Before Chef Ryan founded Offer Sushi over five years ago, he spent seven years as a sushi chef working at various seafood restaurants. This extensive background in the preparation of sushi has helped Chef Ryan assist customers in finding the right type of get together party ideas that involve sushi catering. For those looking at changing the standard fare of catering, Offer Sushi provides a welcome alternative.



Offer Sushi has specialized in working with businesses, corporations and even country clubs to provide catering services. Offer Sushi has established their reputation for excellent service through providing excellent sushi catering for places such as the Pine Brook Golf country club in Weston, Wollaston Golf Club in Milton and Nashawtuc Country Club in Concord.



Offer Sushi has proven itself to be the Boston sushi caterers that are highly versatile when it comes to handling get together party ideas. In addition, Offer Sushi has provided catering services for bat and bar mitzvahs, holiday parties, small office luncheons, large corporate events and more, Plus, Offer Sushi is not limited to Boston proper, they can travel to the outer suburbs and townships that surround Boston as well.



For more information about get together party ideas from Offer Sushi, please go to the Offersushi.com website for all the details. Included in the website is pertinent information about how to order sushi catering for most size events in Boston area as well as hosting sushi classes. Chef Ryan and the Offer Sushi staff serve the catering needs of the Boston area.



Company: Offersushi

Contact: Chef Ryan

Phone: 508-450-9063

Address: 60 Pleasant St

Boston, Massachusetts 02110

Email: ryan@offersushi.com

Website: www.offersushi.com