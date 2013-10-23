Get Top Notch Home Repair Service in Weston FL with 911 Home Experts

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- 911 Home Experts, a well regarded property service provider, now introduces all new and top notch Home Repair Service in Weston FL region. The company, being a reliable source of commercial and residential property repair & service, utilizes all the latest and innovative methods to ensure complete customer satisfaction.



When it comes to home repair In Weston FL, mold is one of the biggest concerns for home owners. 911 home experts, with their quality mold solutions can easily cater to all client requirements. In fact, their solutions are among the best mold inspection & remediation in Weston.



Moreover, it’s their network of expert technicians who should get all the credit. They are reliable and highly experienced. While elaborating further a spokesperson stated, “The local technicians we provide are pre-screened, licensed, and insured, with up-to-date training on all manufacturers’ products serviced.” Whether it’s a Weston plumber or any other technician, only experts work with 911 home experts.



Likewise, “It’s important to choose a residential or commercial service contractor that has the reputation and experience you can trust. Working with a service contractor shouldn’t be a gamble.” In fact, if it’s about AC Repair in Weston FL look no further than 911 home experts. Their fast, reliable, round the clock and affordable air conditioning repair and quality HVAC service provides them with an edge over the peers.



About 911 Home Experts

911 Home Experts is a “one stop” home services company, offering services and repairs for all major home systems. Their partners have a combined 70+yrs of home service/repair industry experience and bring with them a long history of excellence and achievement. The company's business culture insists on the customers' satisfaction and demands the highest service standards from all members of the team. They are fully committed to making the home service/repair process a better experience for the homeowner than it’s ever has been.



For more information, please visit http://www.911homeserviceexperts.com/about-us/



Contact:-

911 Home Experts

110 SE 6th Street, 15th Floor

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Tel: 855-900-0911

EMAIL: info@911HomeExperts.com