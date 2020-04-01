Get Travel Doctor Services in Australia from Coolangatta Medical Center

Coolangatta, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Coolangatta Medical Center is an accredited medical center with a full team of general practitioners and health support staff, ensuring patients have access to all the health care services they need in one place. The medical practice team includes doctors, physiotherapists, audiologists, nutritionists, and cardiologists. The doctors provide holistic care while embracing traditional family values and offer a comprehensive range of general medical services, with particular interests including women's health, skin cancer management, asthma, diabetes, Indigenous health, and travel medicine. Coolangatta Medical Centre near Tweed Heads is an extensive practice that also has allied health services onsite, including a Psychologist, Podiatrist, Physiotherapist, and many more functions.



"As we age, our health care needs change. Our bodies are slowing down and changing, and this means that the type and level of health care we require are different from those provided when we were younger. The doctors at Coolangatta Medical Centre understand and take the time to offer individuals with a great range of strategies to keep themselves moving and to protect their health," explained the company spokesperson. "Whether it be easy exercises they can do at home, advice on eye or bone health, or medications to resolve cholesterol or blood pressure issues, the team at Coolangatta Medical Centre will make sure they are fully informed about their health and the things that they can do to stay healthy and live safely."



Doctors at Coolangatta Medical Center have years of experience in travel health as well as up to date travel vaccination advice. They have the necessary skills and knowledge to recognize the distinctions between vaccination required by law for entry to a country, the specific precautions needed, and the vaccinations recommended for general protection against diseases. The practice is an Australian government accredited yellow fever vaccination center and offers other specialized vaccines such as rabies and an extensive corporate flu program. Individuals planning to travel to any destinations, can book vaccinations online and discuss their travel vaccination options with one of their travel vaccination Doctors.



"Skin cancer can be detected at an early stage and cured without the use of aggressive treatments which cause severe side effects. Unlike other cancers, skin cancer's earliest warning signs may be openly visible on the skin. The advantage of early detection is lost if individuals don't know what to look for and if they fail to do regular skin examinations or consult a doctor if they find any irregularities," commented the company spokesperson. "Skin cancer images can be used as a guide when doing a skin self-examination, showing them what kind of irregularities require medical attention. Our skin check doctors do Australian skin check in Tweed Heads region- we pride ourselves on being a reliable skin cancer check service provider."



Coolangatta Medical Centre has audiologists that have dedicated years of experience to deliver the most top-notch standards of hearing care to their patients. It is their utmost priority to make sure that they have a comprehensive, scientific understanding of their hearing so that they can create the most appropriate solution for them. The audiologists have committed their careers to helping people reconnect and enjoy life through improved hearing.



About Coolangatta Medical Center

Coolangatta Medical Centre doctors are committed to the health and wellbeing of their clients' families. They offer a diverse range of family health services, general health checks, and more to keep everyone from Mum to bub in good health.