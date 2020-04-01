Get Travel Doctor Services in Gold Coast from Coolangatta Medical Center

Coolangatta, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Coolangatta, QLD- March 12, 2020 - Coolangatta Medical Centre is the ideal choice for Tweed Heads resident's healthcare needs in the Tweed Heads region. Coolangatta Medical Center focuses primarily on offering comprehensive service to all age groups. The medical practice takes great pride in its commitment to the community and their happiness as a whole. Its medical professionals are well trained in vast areas to help patients with specific health care complications. All their doctors participate in regular education to keep up to date with the latest medical information and treatments.



"Obtaining medical practice accreditation has always been a long, complex process that evaluates medical practices against a long list of national set standards on service provision, operational quality, and safety. Many individuals are surprised to hear that obtaining accreditation is entirely voluntary, so why do we at Coolangatta Medical center go through it?" commented the company spokesperson. "Certification helps us to stay abreast of best practice and individuals to know that their doctors and professional practice team are committed to delivering high-quality health care in a safe environment. The process offers peace of mind that we are consistently working hard to provide the best patient experience for individuals and their families."



Coolangatta Medical Center, has been providing timely, family health care intending to improve the health of individuals, families, and our local community. By getting to know their patients over the long term, they can deliver continuously, quality backed care that focuses not just on current issues, but also on preventing health concerns into the future. Their dedicated team of qualified, experienced, and knowledgeable doctors and nurses, along with their friendly reception staff, will take some of the anxiety out of visiting their doctors.



"Travelling overseas for holidays is an exciting time. Almost everyone will wish to catch a glimpse of the outside world and gain exposure to the myriad of cultures and experiences available beyond their borders," commented the company spokesperson. "To make sure individuals make the most of these experiences or conduct a successful business trip, they want to make sure they remain in good health. Coolangatta Medical Center delivers reliable travel doctor Gold Coast with professional medical services and advice to enable a safe and enjoyable holiday or work trip."



Coolangatta Medical Centre is a great choice for patients searching for Tweed Medical Practices in Coolangatta. The firm prides itself on its medical practice team, which comprises doctors, podiatrists, audiologists, psychologists, physiotherapists, nutritionists, and cardiologists. They offer an extensive range of medical services including; Skin Cancer Checks, Aged Care, Travel Vaccinations, Men's Health, Pathology, Mental Health, Chronic Disease Management, and Health Checks. They pride themselves in carrying out their commitment to the holistic health and happiness of all of their patients.



About Coolangatta Medical Center

Coolangatta Medical Center values its years of experience in the family medical niche sector. The clinic offers comprehensive medical services to individuals and the local community. The medical practice next to Tweed Heads provide a wide range of allied health services, including psychology, audiology, physiotherapy, and many more functions.