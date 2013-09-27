Get Travel Solutions Helping Millions Find Better Travel Experience

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Get Travel Solutions, a travel comparison site has emerged as the preferred alternative for millions to get the best travel experience around the globe at affordable prices.The website compares all prices for any destination across the world and helps visitors find out the best deals in hotels, car rentals and flightsamong others.



When contacted, Ben, a representative ofGet Travel Solutions said, “We are glad that people like our efforts of providing low budget deals. Our site is user friendly and people can find out lowest deal with minimal efforts in no time. Our experts are always ready to help you at any time.”He further added, “We aim to offer best of the deals to our customers and continue serving clients in times to come as well.”



According to the sources, some of the services for which Get Travel Solutions offer comparisonsinclude hotel price, flight price, cruise deals, car rentals and travel stores among others. The site compares all the top travel websites including expedia.com, booking.com, lastminute.com, hotels4u.com, ebookers.com hotel.de, hotels.com and many others before presenting the best offerings in a simple and clear format.



Viewers can also check and compare the lowest prices for the flights of major airlines by simply entering the flight details in the box provided on the site. The website offers comparison of all the main airlines including American Airlines, Orbitz, aerlingus.com, British airways, Frontier Airlines, Air France, Jet blue, IcelandAir, KLM and continental airlines to name of a few. The car rental search helps one find out all the major car hire companies offering the best prices.The site compares deals of important car rental or hire companies including Alamo, avis, Hertz, budget, Thrifty, National, Doller and payless car rentals among others.



Get Travel Solutions also offers details about five most popular resorts including fairways and Bluewater Resortin Boracay, Amanpuri Resort in Phuket, LaSemanna, Elounda Beach Resort and Caneel Bay.The website provides information to find out the best resorts such as Atlantis resort, Disney's animal kingdom lodge, capellaIxtapa Hotel, Hilton waikoloa, Disney world Dolphin resort to name of a few.



About Get Travel Solutions

Get Travel Solutions is a travel comparison site that offers comparison of various travel companies and helps viewers find out the best deal.



Contact Information:

Contact Person:Ben

Email id:gettravelsolutions@outlook.com

Website: http://gettravelsolutions.com/