Get Unlimited Facebook Leads with Social Lever

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Today is the age of internet, thus more and more people are now using the internet and specially social media networks such as Facebook to connect to other people and more importantly connect to brands and business that they like. Facebook has over 3.2 million users worldwide thus it has become a heaven full of great opportunities for all business owners, big, medium and small, whether their business is online or just brick and mortar. With such a vast potential, Facebook marketing has become an essential part of any business owners marketing and advertising strategy. Unfortunately some business owners do not know how to harness the power of Facebook for the betterment of their business. Social Lever is a comprehensive and easy to follow Facebook marketing training system for all business owners out there.



This extraordinary Facebook Training system is a short and comprehensive read comprising of 8 highly effective steps that any business owner would need to successfully market their products or business to Facebook users. This equates into having the opportunity to gather targeted likes, fans and followers, get unlimited Facebook leads and turning those leads in to paying customers. People who are new to Facebook and Facebook marketing will find this training system to be especially helpful for them because this system contains effective guidance about:



- Detailed information about Facebook

- Examples of successful Facebook business pages

- Important step towards building a Facebook page

- Tips on how to create the most effective page

- Tips on creating an effective “about” section

- Top 5 positioning activities to rapidly spread the word



The creators of the Social Lever, Facebook Training System have also kept in special consideration the type of business owners who are most likely to use this system, they realize that small business owners need all the help they can get for their marketing, thus they have introduced Social Lever, Facebook Training System for the economical price of $2.95, so affordability is not a problem. The system is also short and available in a downloadable PDF format, so business owners waste no time to start their Facebook marketing activities. The eBook has been written in an easy to understand and easy to follow manner containing step by step guides to ensure that readers are able to follow the advice for the best possible results. Buyers of the Social Lever, Facebook Training System will also be glad to know that their purchase is backed by a 30 day, Money back guarantee.



People who want to get most out of their money should act quickly and order their Social Lever Facebook Training System now, because if they hurry they could score an exclusive 4 Part “RAW & UnCUT” Video Mini Series from Social Lever’s very own SEO, advertising, & Facebook traffic GURU.



This is over 75 MINUTES of pure Facebook Marketing Instruction for no extra charge, if people ACT NOW.



For more information about Social Lever and to purchase this system go to: http://www.sociallever.com/?id=ZeroLimits



Media Contact

Joel Therien

vegasgenie@gmail.com

San Antonio, TX